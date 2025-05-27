Why the Social Security Retirement Age Is Now 67, Not 65

Introduction to Social Security Retirement Benefits
In 2025, Americans born in 1960 are reaching age 65, a milestone that for decades has been associated with retirement. Many people still think of 65 as the age to claim full Social Security retirement benefits. But for those born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is no longer 65; it’s 67.
Full Retirement Age (FRA) is the age at which you can claim 100 percent of your Social Security retirement benefit. Claiming before that age results in a permanently reduced monthly payment. The longer you wait, up to age 70, the more you receive each month.
The FRA was originally set at 65 when Social Security was established in the 1930s. However, in 1983, Congress passed legislation to gradually raise the FRA to reflect increases in life expectancy and to help ensure the program’s long-term financial stability.
Here’s how the Social Security Administration defines full retirement age based on your year of birth:
That means people born in 1960 who are turning 65 in 2025 are not yet eligible for full retirement benefits. They must wait until 2027, when they turn 67, to claim their full monthly benefit. The Social Security Administration offers a retirement age calculator to help people estimate what percentage of their retirement benefits they will get at different ages.
If you choose to claim Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age, starting as early as age 62, your monthly benefit will be permanently reduced. For example, if your FRA is 67 and you claim benefits at 65, you’ll receive about 86.7 percent of your full benefit amount.
On the other hand, delaying benefits past your FRA increases your monthly payment. For each year you delay beyond 67 (up to age 70), your benefit grows by about 8 percent annually. So, if you were to wait till you turn 70 years old to start collecting your Social Security payments, your payments would be about 24 percent higher than they would have been if you had started taking payments at age 67.
Knowing your full retirement age is important when planning your financial future. Some key considerations include:
As retirement planning becomes more complex, it’s essential to understand how your age affects your benefits. This will help you make informed choices that will affect your financial well-being for years to come. Contact your elder law attorney to learn about your options for retirement planning.