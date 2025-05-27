Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Why the Social Security Retirement Age Is Now 67, Not 65

Piggy bank wearing glasses in front of chalkboard with bar chart for retirement drawn on it.Takeaways

  • Full Social Security Retirement Age (FRA) is 67 for those born in 1960 or later, not 65 as it once was, due to legislation adjusting for increased life expectancy.
  • Claiming Social Security benefits before FRA results in permanently reduced monthly payments.
  • Your plans for retirement should consider your health, work plans, and other income sources in relation to your FRA to optimize financial well-being.

In 2025, Americans born in 1960 are reaching age 65, a milestone that for decades has been associated with retirement. Many people still think of 65 as the age to claim full Social Security retirement benefits. But for those born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is no longer 65; it’s 67.

Why Full Retirement Age Matters

Full Retirement Age (FRA) is the age at which you can claim 100 percent of your Social Security retirement benefit. Claiming before that age results in a permanently reduced monthly payment. The longer you wait, up to age 70, the more you receive each month.

The FRA was originally set at 65 when Social Security was established in the 1930s. However, in 1983, Congress passed legislation to gradually raise the FRA to reflect increases in life expectancy and to help ensure the program’s long-term financial stability.

The New Retirement Timetable

Here’s how the Social Security Administration defines full retirement age based on your year of birth:

  • Born 1937 or earlier: 65 years old
  • Born between 1938 and 1959: FRA increases gradually from 65 years old to 66 years and 10 months
  • Born 1960 or later: 67 years old

That means people born in 1960 who are turning 65 in 2025 are not yet eligible for full retirement benefits. They must wait until 2027, when they turn 67, to claim their full monthly benefit. The Social Security Administration offers a retirement age calculator to help people estimate what percentage of their retirement benefits they will get at different ages.

Claiming Early Versus Waiting

If you choose to claim Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age, starting as early as age 62, your monthly benefit will be permanently reduced. For example, if your FRA is 67 and you claim benefits at 65, you’ll receive about 86.7 percent of your full benefit amount.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

On the other hand, delaying benefits past your FRA increases your monthly payment. For each year you delay beyond 67 (up to age 70), your benefit grows by about 8 percent annually. So, if you were to wait till you turn 70 years old to start collecting your Social Security payments, your payments would be about 24 percent higher than they would have been if you had started taking payments at age 67.

What to Consider When Planning for Retirement

Knowing your full retirement age is important when planning your financial future. Some key considerations include:

  • Health and life expectancy. If you expect to live well into your 80s or beyond, delaying benefits may provide more income over your lifetime.
  • Work plans. If you continue to work while receiving early benefits, your Social Security payments could be temporarily reduced depending on your income.
  • Other income sources. Pensions, savings, and investments can help bridge the gap if you delay claiming Social Security.

Planning for Retirement

As retirement planning becomes more complex, it’s essential to understand how your age affects your benefits. This will help you make informed choices that will affect your financial well-being for years to come. Contact your elder law attorney to learn about your options for retirement planning.


Created date: 05/27/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After Iâ€™m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the stateâ€™s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parentsâ€™ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicareâ€™s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VAâ€™s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

What Durable Medical Equipment Does Medicare Part B Cover?
Why the Social Security Retirement Age Is Now 67, Not 65
Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml