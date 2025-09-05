Baby Boomers and Beyond: Working Far Past Retirement Age

Home Ownership When Parents and Adult Children Live Together
A growing number of Americans are working past traditional retirement age, often due to financial necessity but also for engagement and purpose.
Working later in life has significant implications for financial planning, health care, and estate planning, requiring careful consideration of taxes, benefits, and legal documents.
Many Americans are worried they won’t have enough money saved to retire, and a cohort of the oldest workers is proving this concern to be legitimate.
Nearly half a million Americans over the age of 80 are still working, while the 75-plus demographic is the fastest-growing segment of the workforce.
For some, the choice to keep working is about staying active and engaged. For others, it’s necessary amid rising health care costs, a longer life than their savings anticipated, or the need to support a spouse or loved one.
But whether out of necessity or passion, working into your 70s, 80s, and even beyond comes with financial, health care, and estate planning implications. If you — or a parent, spouse, or grandparent — are still in the workforce at this stage of life, here’s what you need to consider.
Not long ago, working past age 65 was unusual. But with more Americans describing the American Dream as out of reach, the American retirement dream — the idea of retiring at 65, if not sooner, and spending your later years living comfortably off your savings — is also fading.
A recent Bankrate survey found that 57 percent of American workers feel behind on their retirement savings, with 35 percent feeling significantly behind. Among older generations, 68 percent of Gen X workers (born between 1965 and 1980) and 66 percent of the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964) share this concern.
According to a Federal Reserve survey, nearly 46 percent of American households in 2022 had no retirement savings.
Overall, workers age 70 and older make up less than 6 percent of the U.S. labor force. But the number of working Americans over the age of 80 has increased from 3.6 percent to 4.2 percent in the past decade, while Americans age 75 and over are twice as likely to be in the workforce now compared with the early 1990s.
Among those aged 75 and older, about 9 percent are currently employed — more than double the rate in 1987. And since early 2022, the number of workers aged 80+ has grown 24 percent, dwarfing the 4 percent growth in overall employment. About one-quarter of these workers aged 80 and above are self-employed.
|Category
|Key Takeaways
|Financial Planning Implications
|
– Earned income can push Social Security benefits into taxable territory.
– RMDs begin at age 73, even if you are still working (with some exceptions).
– Pension benefits may be reduced or offset if you continue working.
|Health Care and Long-Term Care Concerns
|
– Medicare doesn't cover long-term custodial care — plan for supplemental coverage.
– Coordinate employer coverage with Medicare to avoid penalties or gaps.
– Prepare powers of attorney and health care proxies for sudden incapacity.
|Estate Planning Considerations
|
– Update wills and trusts to reflect ongoin work and asset growth.
– Clarify business succession plans if you still own or manage a company.
– Balance current spending with your legacy goals.
|Legal and Policy Context
|
– Know your rights under age discrimination laws.
– Understand how earnings interact with Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
– Engage in proactive elder law planning to reduce risks.
Business Insider profiled a woman named Lydia who works at age 81 to help cover living expenses and health care costs. Lydia and dozens of other workers aged 80+ told Business Insider that their “decision” to keep working is not a decision at all: health issues, loneliness, and increased cost of living were the key factors keeping them at a job at an age when most people are retired. Many said they accepted minimum-wage positions or continued working despite medical diagnoses.
However, there are also those who genuinely choose to work late in life. They might enjoy the extra income or want to stay active and social. Some even credit it as a key to healthy living and longevity.
TODAY.com spoke to a 101-year-old who said she simply likes working and being around people and a woman in her 90s who worked at the same company for 75 years. One 88-year old woman still works full time to show her grandkids a “good example.”
Research supports the notion that people have different motivations for working beyond retirement age, which generally fall into these buckets:
For those who do stay in the workforce, flexible job types and age-friendly work environments have helped make it possible for many older workers to prolong their careers. Instead of a traditional, abrupt retirement, they can transition more gradually, balancing their personal needs with ongoing employment.
But there are also challenges: age discrimination, jobs that are physically demanding, navigating complex rules for things like Social Security, Medicare, and pensions, and financial and estate planning considerations.
Earning wages in your later years can affect how your income is taxed and how retirement benefits work.
Planning tips:
Health care planning becomes more complex the longer you work, particularly in your 70s and 80s.
Planning tips:
A longer working life can mean a more complex financial picture. Assets may grow, family circumstances may shift, and planning documents may need to be updated accordingly.
Planning tips:
Personal choices are not the only factors at play. Laws and policies also affect how feasible it is to work into your 80s, and staying on top of changes to them is a crucial planning aspect.
Planning tips:
Retirement today is less about a fixed age and more about personal circumstances. The shifting reality of work creates new planning challenges that traditional retirement advice often overlooks.
Working into your 80s changes how you should plan your finances, health care, and estate. Careful planning is necessary at every age. But extra or different planning may also be necessary when working as a senior.