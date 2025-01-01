Guardianship/Conservatorship

Wendy Williams Case Shines Spotlight on Guardianships
The recent struggles of former talk show host Wendy Williams have brought significant attention to the complexities and potential pitfalls of guardianship arrangements.
Elder law attorneys understand the challenges of planning long-term care amidst the shifting care environment. Evaluating costs and developing strategies to pay for long-term care before you actually need it is crucial.
If your parent did not prepare for incapacity and name a person to act as their power of attorney, you won't be able to create a legal document after they are mentally impaired. You will need to claim guardianship.
When individuals cannot manage their finances, courts can appoint guardians. Financial guardianship is for those who need help handling money.
Elder law attorneys, with expertise in estate planning, incapacity planning, and end-of-life care for seniors, are essential in working to protect a vulnerable population.
While a guardian can support the protected person by making important decisions, in some cases, an individual may wish to change or dissolve the arrangement.
Guardianship, as a matter of state law, does not automatically transfer across state lines. To transfer a guardianship, guardians often must petition the state where the ward currently lives and the state to which the ward is moving.
Understanding some of the common medical and legal terms in the field of estate planning and elder law can give you added confidence in your approach to planning for your own future or that of your loved ones.
In appointing guardians, courts can restrict a ward's rights in some circumstances.