Prior to becoming an attorney, Jessica worked in public sector leadership in both Human Services and Public Health. She utilized skills developed through her Master of Social Work degree to advance relationships with families and strengthen community partnerships.

Jessica has advanced expertise working with families experiencing challenges with mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence. It’s because of these roles that she believes in clear communication and not relying on legalese to explain and outline options and solutions for clients.

Jessica continues her passion for advocacy, this time for our elderly clients providing counsel on the use of irrevocable trusts for asset protection, medical assistance eligibility, and special needs trusts. Jessica engages families by listening, empathizing, and supporting their choices to achieve their goals. In addition, she counsels clients on estate and trust planning, taxation, powers of attorney, probate, and trust administration.

A Marshfield native (and current resident), Jessica and her husband, Ryan, and their family enjoy attending community events, spending time outdoors, gardening, and fishing.