Jessica Merkel
Grosskopf & Burch Law Firm
Prior to becoming an attorney, Jessica worked in public sector leadership in both Human Services and Public Health. She utilized skills developed through her Master of Social Work degree to advance relationships with families and strengthen community partnerships.
Jessica has advanced expertise working with families experiencing challenges with mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence. It’s because of these roles that she believes in clear communication and not relying on legalese to explain and outline options and solutions for clients.
Jessica continues her passion for advocacy, this time for our elderly clients providing counsel on the use of irrevocable trusts for asset protection, medical assistance eligibility, and special needs trusts. Jessica engages families by listening, empathizing, and supporting their choices to achieve their goals. In addition, she counsels clients on estate and trust planning, taxation, powers of attorney, probate, and trust administration.
A Marshfield native (and current resident), Jessica and her husband, Ryan, and their family enjoy attending community events, spending time outdoors, gardening, and fishing.
Firm Description
Grosskopf & Burch, LLC has over 30 years of experience in Estates, Elder Law, and Estate Planning. The people at Grosskopf & Burch do not try to do everything, they do your specific legal work very well. If you want a winning team you can trust, put your trust in Grosskopf & Burch.
Our Mission is to provide high quality, effective, counsel and representation to clients specializing in the following areas:
- Elder Law (Nursing Home Planning, Guardianships, filing for Medical Assistance)
- Estate Planning, including planning for those with special needs (Wills, Trusts, Real Estate, Powers of Attorney)
- Estate Administration and Probate
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|12:00 PM
CostInitial Consultation is $200.00 and will provide you with valuable information regarding the current laws on estate planning along with several options to achieve your specific estate planning goals.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1001 N. Central Avenue
Suite 302
Marshfield, WI 54449
1324 West Clairemont Avenue
Suite 10
Eau Claire, WI 54701
On the web
