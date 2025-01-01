Adam Stern has been a licensed attorney in the State of Illinois since 1994. Mr. Stern began his legal career working at Legal Services of Northwest Indiana in September of 1994, before taking a position with the Cook County Public Guardian’s office in April of 1995. In his seven plus years at the Public Guardian’s office, Mr. Stern represented abused and neglected children in Child Protection proceedings and represented the Public Guardian as the legal guardian for disabled adults. In May 2002, Mr. Stern entered private practice.

Mr. Stern is a 1991 graduate of Boston University with a B.A. in Political Science and a minor in Rehabilitation Counseling. Mr. Stern graduated the Valparaiso University School of Law in 1994 with honors. In addition to graduating with honors, Mr. Stern received two awards upon graduating: Corpus Secondum Award (one of only three recipients) as well as a Public Service award.