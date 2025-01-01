Adam M. Stern
Stern and Associates
Adam M. Stern
Stern and Associates
Adam Stern has been a licensed attorney in the State of Illinois since 1994. Mr. Stern began his legal career working at Legal Services of Northwest Indiana in September of 1994, before taking a position with the Cook County Public Guardian’s office in April of 1995. In his seven plus years at the Public Guardian’s office, Mr. Stern represented abused and neglected children in Child Protection proceedings and represented the Public Guardian as the legal guardian for disabled adults. In May 2002, Mr. Stern entered private practice.
Mr. Stern is a 1991 graduate of Boston University with a B.A. in Political Science and a minor in Rehabilitation Counseling. Mr. Stern graduated the Valparaiso University School of Law in 1994 with honors. In addition to graduating with honors, Mr. Stern received two awards upon graduating: Corpus Secondum Award (one of only three recipients) as well as a Public Service award.
Firm Description
We are a boutique law firm focused on all matters related to Probate and Guardianship. We assist our clients with estate administration, estate and trust litigation, and guardianship for disabled adults and minors. We also offer estate planning, including wills, trusts, special needs planning, and powers of attorney. Other services include residential real estate closings and representation in DCFS/juvenile court proceedings. Our attorneys are recognized experts in these fields.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
205 West Randolph Street
Suite 1250
Chicago, IL 60606
On the web
Social Media
Adam M. Stern
Stern and Associates
Adam Stern has been a licensed attorney in the State of Illinois since 1994. Mr. Stern began his legal career working at Legal Services of Northwest Indiana in September of 1994, before taking a position with the Cook County Public Guardian’s office in April of 1995. In his seven plus years at the...