Attorney John E. Yonkers III is a partner at Brogan & Yonkers, P.C. Yonkers earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Ferris State University and completed his Juris Doctorate at Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Yonkers worked as a Legal Clerk and has focused his education and practice in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law. Yonkers is a NAELA member.

Yonkers is passionate about the outdoors and volunteers with the Friends of Harlow Lake trail builders group, and serves on the Board for the Noquemanon Trail Network and and 906 Adventure Team. In his free time, Yonkers enjoys biking, cross-country skiing, and fly-fishing with his wife.