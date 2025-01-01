John E. Yonkers III
Attorney John E. Yonkers III is a partner at Brogan & Yonkers, P.C. Yonkers earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Ferris State University and completed his Juris Doctorate at Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Yonkers worked as a Legal Clerk and has focused his education and practice in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law. Yonkers is a NAELA member.
Yonkers is passionate about the outdoors and volunteers with the Friends of Harlow Lake trail builders group, and serves on the Board for the Noquemanon Trail Network and and 906 Adventure Team. In his free time, Yonkers enjoys biking, cross-country skiing, and fly-fishing with his wife.
Firm Description
At Brogan & Yonkers, P.C. we offer Life-focused Estate Planning. We excel at guiding you and your family through the often confusing maze of financial, legal and healthcare decisions, to create an estate plan that ensures your well-being and provides peace of mind for your family. At Brogan & Yonkers, our mission is to help you craft an estate plan to achieve your goals for you and your loved ones for today and for years to come.
Our firm has over 30 years of experience practicing Elder Care Law, Estate Planning, Wills and Trusts, Nursing Home and Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits, Special Needs and Disability Law, Tax Planning and Probate Avoidance in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
148 W Hewitt Ave.
Marquette, MI 49855
Best Western
4335 I-75 Business Spur
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
IncredibleBank
101 W. B Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
952 1st Street
Menominee, MI 49858
1010 Delta Avenue
Suite 210
Gladstone, MI 49837
Rukkila & Negro, CPAs
310 Sheldon Ave.
Houghton, MI 49931
Mlasko Insurance Agency
200 E. Ayer St.
Ironwood, MI 49938
119 W. Superior Street
Munising, MI 49862
Comfort Inn
617 W. Lakeshore Drive
Manistique, MI 49854
