ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTING: David consults with individuals regarding their estate planning needs, which may range from the preparation of simple Wills, Revocable Living Trusts and advanced directives (such as Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Personal Property), to more sophisticated multi-generational planning involving generation-skipping transfers, business succession planning, planning for individuals with special needs and charitable planning. David is pleased to consult with younger families who wish to implement estate plans for the benefit of their young or newborn children, as well as families both contemplating and enjoying their retirement years. David is also happy to review existing plans to determine whether such plans meet the current needs of individuals or whether such plans need to be updated in order to conform to existing laws (including tax laws) and today's recommended strategies.
ELDER LAW: David frequently consults with the families of our society's most vulnerable people: our elders. Issues frequently dealt with involve planning for early and late stage dementia, housing alternatives for the elderly, Medicaid planning for elders with modest estates and planning for possible guardianship proceedings. The Law Offices of David A. Charous, LLC, takes a multidisciplinary approach to these issues by working and collaborating with professionals in our network of highly regarded geriatric care managers, assisted living professionals, and medical personnel. Being a CPA, David also provides seniors with timely tax information and tax strategies unique to the elderly population.
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: David is frequently retained to render post-death administration services which involve probate proceedings, preparation of Federal and State income and estate tax returns and post-death tax planning. In addition, David also represents beneficiaries of estates with respect to accounting and proper estate/trust administration issues.
Firm Description
The Law Offices of David Charous is a boutique law firm concentrating its practice in the fields of estate planning, estate administration, probate, elder law, federal income and estate taxation and general corporate law.
Our goal is to provide the highest quality legal services to our clients at affordable prices. As our law office is a firm believer in "client education", our clients are always kept up to date on recent developments in the estate planning, estate administration and income tax areas.
In light of the aging population in the United States, the increasing complexity of tax laws, and the need to address a multitude of family issues, estate planning is more important than ever before. Post-death estate administration is also becoming more challenging, as Executors of estates and Trustees of trusts are facing more complex issues pertaining to:
1) the maintenance, preservation and investment of estate and trust assets;
2) burdensome estate and trust income tax reporting issues, and
3) increasing demands of estate and trust beneficiaries.
With over 20 years of estate planning, estate administration and federal income, estate and gift tax experience, our law firm can assist you in meeting these challenges.
Clients represented by the Law Offices of David Charous, Ltd. live throughout the Chicagoland area, including the Northern, Northwest and Western suburbs of Chicago. In addition, we represent clients living in the collar counties of DuPage County, Illinois; Lake County, Illinois; and McHenry County, Illinois.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
5 Revere Drive
Suite 200
Northbrook, IL 60062
