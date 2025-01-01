Todd received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University majoring in Political Science and Economics. He received his juris doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Balkema is a member of numerous professional organizations including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. His practice concentration is in the area Elder Law with an emphasis in Medicaid Planning, Special Needs Planning, Probate and Trust Administration. He currently resides in Big Rapids with his wife and two children.