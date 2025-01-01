R. Todd Balkema
Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center
R. Todd Balkema
Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center
Todd received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University majoring in Political Science and Economics. He received his juris doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Balkema is a member of numerous professional organizations including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. His practice concentration is in the area Elder Law with an emphasis in Medicaid Planning, Special Needs Planning, Probate and Trust Administration. He currently resides in Big Rapids with his wife and two children.
Firm Description
The Elder Law professionals at Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center (JBELC), are dedicated to providing intelligent, compassionate and timely information about estate planning, probate, Medicaid and all other issues pertaining to elder law. We are here to protect you and your loved ones and to help you understand elder law. Contact us today at 1-800-395-4347.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
218 Maple Street
Suite A
Big Rapids, MI 49307
1020 Hastings
Suite 105
Traverse City, MI 49686
On the web
R. Todd Balkema
Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center
Todd received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University majoring in Political Science and Economics. He received his juris doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Balkema is a member of numerous professional organizations including the National Academy of Elder La...