Matthew is a partner at Stern & Associates. He practices in the areas of guardianship, estate administration and litigation, and estate planning.
Mr. McQuiston is frequently appointed by the court as Guardian ad Litem or as counsel for respondents in guardianship cases. Matthew was recognized as an Illinois Super Lawyer Rising Star for 2018 and 2019. Matthew speaks Spanish.
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Matthew received a B.A. from the University of Colorado in 2003. He received his Juris Doctor from the Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2007 with a certificate in Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution and became a certified mediator through the Center for Conflict Resolution. While at Chicago-Kent, Matthew was an editor of the Chicago-Kent Seventh Circuit Review.
Matthew is a member of the Chicago Bar Association and Illinois State Bar Association.
Firm Description
We are a boutique law firm focused on all matters related to Probate and Guardianship. We assist our clients with estate administration, estate and trust litigation, and guardianship for disabled adults and minors. We also offer estate planning, including wills, trusts, special needs planning, and powers of attorney. Other services include residential real estate closings and representation in DCFS/juvenile court proceedings. Our attorneys are recognized experts in these fields.
205 West Randolph Street
Suite 1250
Chicago, IL 60606
