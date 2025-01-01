Partner Nancy M. Spain, a founder of the firm, Spain, Spain & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022, focuses her career in general and probate-related law. She began her legal career in Cleveland, prior to relocating to Chicago in 1981 where she first worked in the trust department of the former Lake Shore Bank, prior to practicing law at Spain, Spain & Varnet P.C.

Throughout her career, Nancy has been actively involved in drafting legislation and working with state and local bar committees and state legislators to affect the passage of legislation involving probate and guardianship issues. She is often an invited speaker on the topics of guardianship and trust matters before local bar and bankers’ associations and special needs support groups in surrounding communities and school districts.

Nancy earned her undergraduate degree, with distinction, from Connecticut College, and her J.D. from Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law. She also completed several courses in estate planning in the LL.M. program at John Marshall Law School. Nancy is a member of the Chicago and Illinois Bar Associations.

An active volunteer in the Chicago community, she is involved with several organizations that are working to enhance the lives of local residents.

In addition to speaking on guardianship and trust matters before local bar and bankers’ associations, Nancy counsels Chicago area corporate entities regarding their duties as legal guardians of a disabled person or as Trustee in the administration of Special Needs Trusts. She has also authored chapters on multiple topics in handbooks for the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education.

Nancy is admitted to practice in Illinois and Ohio and is currently licensed in Illinois.