Eileen Fitzgerald J.D., LLM
Law Office of Eileen R. Fitzgerald
Eileen Fitzgerald J.D., LLM
Law Office of Eileen R. Fitzgerald
Firm Description
The Law Office of Eileen R. Fitzgerald provides the following services: WILLS, ESTATE PLANNING, GUARDIANSHIPS, PROBATE, TRUSTS, SPECIAL NEEDS TRUSTS, TRUST ADMINISTRATION, POWERS OF ATTORNEY and MEDICAID PLANNING, APPLICATION AND APPEALS FOR NURSING HOMES RESIDENTS. Eileen has been an attorney since 1985. Eileen welcomes the opportunity to help clients in the Chicagoland area with their Elder Law needs.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
CostPlease contact this attorney for more information about fees by clicking here.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1561 Warren Avenue
Downers Grove, IL 60515
On the web
Eileen Fitzgerald J.D., LLM
Law Office of Eileen R. Fitzgerald
I have more than 27 years of experience serving clients in Downers Grove and throughout Chicago's western suburbs with compassionate and effective legal guidance. My practice is dedicated to helping people examine their legal options and skillfully resolve their ongoing legal concerns. Call 630-493-4380 or contact me...