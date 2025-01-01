I have more than 27 years of experience serving clients in Downers Grove and throughout Chicago's western suburbs with compassionate and effective legal guidance. My practice is dedicated to helping people examine their legal options and skillfully resolve their ongoing legal concerns. Call 630-493-4380 or contact me by email to schedule an appointment with a knowledgeable Illinois lawyer.

Areas of Practice

Estate Planning

Probate, Trust & Estate Administration

Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney

Medicaid Planning and Application for Nursing Home Residents

Bar Admissions

Illinois, 1985

Indiana, 1985

Education

John Marshall Law School, Chicago, Illinois

L.L.M., Masters in Taxation - 2002

Honors: With Honors

Valparaiso University School of Law, Valparaiso, Indiana

J.D. - 1985

DePaul University, Chicago, Illinois

B.S.

Major: Management/Marketing

Classes/Seminars

Provide free Elder Law Related Seminars on an on-going basis when asked by Banks, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospitals, Funeral Homes, Associations, etc.

Professional Associations and Memberships

DuPage Senior Citizens Council, Board Member Emeritus

Association of Senior Services Providers, Member

Illinois State Bar Association

DuPage County Bar Association, Former Chair of Elder Law Committee

Downers Grove Chamber of Commerce, Member

Past Employment Positions

Hultman & Johnson, Associate, 1985 - 1991

Elder Law, Ltd., Associate, 1991 - 1998