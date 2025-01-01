Helen Mesoloras
Dutton Casey & Mesoloras
Helen has been licensed to practice law since 2004. She has been working in the field of elder law and special needs planning her entire career, with a focus on long-term care planning, guardianships, probate and trust administrations, and estate planning. She represents clients in routine guardianship and probate matters, as well as more complex Medicaid and special needs planning cases. Helen has coauthored several chapters in Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education publications, chapters in Illinois Jurisprudence (Lexis-Nexis) covering Medicaid planning and basic estate planning, and is a frequently requested presenter for attorney, consumer, and healthcare professionals groups.
Helen was the 2017 President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Illinois Chapter. In April 2018, she was selected as the Outstanding Member of the Year. In her free time, Helen enjoys cooking and arts and crafts projects.
Firm Description
At Dutton Casey & Mesoloras, we provide comprehensive and personally tailored elder law, estate planning, guardianship, and probate services. Through our expertise of over 165 years of combined legal experience, personal attention, and commitment to service, we assist our clients in achieving their goals and finding peace of mind. Our clients can depend on our team for the knowledge, advice, and support they require to resolve their legal needs.
How We Can Assist You:
*Elder Law*
Medicaid Planning and Applications
Litigation for Vulnerable Adults Against Abuse, Neglect, and Financial Exploitation
Care Navigation and Advocacy
Senior Housing Contracts, Admissions and Discharges
*Estate Planning*
Estate Planning (wills, trusts, powers of attorney)
Long-Term Care Planning (for people living with dementia and other chronic medical conditions)
*Special Needs Planning (for people who have an ntellectual and / or developmental disability)*
Special Needs Estate Planning
Guardianship and Alternatives
Special Needs Trusts
Government Benefits
*Guardianship*
Guardianship and Contested Guardianship for Adults and Guardianship for Minors
Litigation for Financial Exploitation
*Probate*
Probate and Trust Administration
Will and Trust Litigation
Offices in Arlington Heights, Chicago, Naperville, and Skokie, Illinois. Appointments are also offered via video conferencing and telephone.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
65 East Wacker Place
Suite 1200
Chicago, IL 60601
4711 Golf Road
Skokie, IL 60076
1655 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
568 South Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
