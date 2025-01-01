Firm Description

At Dutton Casey & Mesoloras, we provide comprehensive and personally tailored elder law, estate planning, guardianship, and probate services. Through our expertise of over 165 years of combined legal experience, personal attention, and commitment to service, we assist our clients in achieving their goals and finding peace of mind. Our clients can depend on our team for the knowledge, advice, and support they require to resolve their legal needs.

How We Can Assist You:

*Elder Law*

Medicaid Planning and Applications

Litigation for Vulnerable Adults Against Abuse, Neglect, and Financial Exploitation

Care Navigation and Advocacy

Senior Housing Contracts, Admissions and Discharges

*Estate Planning*

Estate Planning (wills, trusts, powers of attorney)

Long-Term Care Planning (for people living with dementia and other chronic medical conditions)

*Special Needs Planning (for people who have an ntellectual and / or developmental disability)*

Special Needs Estate Planning

Guardianship and Alternatives

Special Needs Trusts

Government Benefits

*Guardianship*

Guardianship and Contested Guardianship for Adults and Guardianship for Minors

Litigation for Financial Exploitation



*Probate*

Probate and Trust Administration

Will and Trust Litigation

Offices in Arlington Heights, Chicago, Naperville, and Skokie, Illinois. Appointments are also offered via video conferencing and telephone.