Attorney Mark Munson is a natural born advocate. He’s motivated to have a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of every client and their families.

Mark’s skillset and experience allows families to focus on caring for one another while he tirelessly works on getting them the legal results, outcomes, and benefits that they’re entitled to receive. He focuses his practice in the areas of elder law, public benefits (including special needs trusts), estate and trust planning, and taxation. Mark regularly advises clients in the areas of asset protection and medical assistance eligibility as well as probate and estate administration, trust administration, and guardianship.

Mark is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, the only organization accredited by the American Bar Association for the certification of elder law attorneys in the United States. In order to become a CELA, Mark was required to have sufficient experience in various practice areas within the field of elder law, pass an all-day comprehensive examination that tests various issues and disciplines within elder law, and receive the recommendation of other elder law attorneys in Wisconsin and the United States.

Mark is also an accredited attorney by the Veterans Administration, which allows him to advise and counsel clients on veterans’ benefits. He has expanded and enhanced this area of practice realizing the benefits to clients for this type of planning option. Only attorneys who are accredited by the Veterans Administration can counsel clients on veterans’ benefits. When veterans’ benefits are available, Mark regularly integrates his knowledge of medical assistance laws and veterans’ benefits to maximize asset protection plans.

Mark is very active within the professional elder law community. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), including its Wisconsin chapter. He has presented on trusts and taxes at the organization’s annual meetings since 2009, which draw elder law attorneys from across the country. He also serves on the steering committee for NAELA’s tax section and is a member of its trusts and special needs trusts section. Mark has invested his time as a member of not just the Wisconsin chapter of NAELA but the national organization as well, where he currently serves on their board of directors. His participation guarantees he’s learning the most sophisticated planning techniques that directly benefit clients. Mark is a member of the elder law and real property, probate and trust sections of the Wisconsin bar. He is also a member of the American Bar Association’s section on real property, probate and trust section, and senior lawyers division.

When not traveling around the country teaching elder law planning techniques for attorneys, Mark is an active father of three. He is a voracious reader and loves music, often travelling for concerts – he hasn’t missed a U2 tour yet!