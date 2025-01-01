Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Mark Munson

Ruder Ware

Mark Munson

Ruder Ware

Mark Munson

Ruder Ware

Attorney Mark Munson is a natural born advocate.  He’s motivated to have a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of every client and their families.

Mark’s skillset and experience allows families to focus on caring for one another while he tirelessly works on getting them the legal results, outcomes, and benefits that they’re entitled to receive.  He focuses his practice in the areas of elder law, public benefits (including special needs trusts), estate and trust planning, and taxation.  Mark regularly advises clients in the areas of asset protection and medical assistance eligibility as well as probate and estate administration, trust administration, and guardianship.

Mark is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, the only organization accredited by the American Bar Association for the certification of elder law attorneys in the United States. In order to become a CELA, Mark was required to have sufficient experience in various practice areas within the field of elder law, pass an all-day comprehensive examination that tests various issues and disciplines within elder law, and receive the recommendation of other elder law attorneys in Wisconsin and the United States.

Mark is also an accredited attorney by the Veterans Administration, which allows him to advise and counsel clients on veterans’ benefits.  He has expanded and enhanced this area of practice realizing the benefits to clients for this type of planning option.  Only attorneys who are accredited by the Veterans Administration can counsel clients on veterans’ benefits.  When veterans’ benefits are available, Mark regularly integrates his knowledge of medical assistance laws and veterans’ benefits to maximize asset protection plans.

Mark is very active within the professional elder law community. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), including its Wisconsin chapter. He has presented on trusts and taxes at the organization’s annual meetings since 2009, which draw elder law attorneys from across the country. He also serves on the steering committee for NAELA’s tax section and is a member of its trusts and special needs trusts section. Mark has invested his time as a member of not just the Wisconsin chapter of NAELA but the national organization as well, where he currently serves on their board of directors.  His participation guarantees he’s learning the most sophisticated planning techniques that directly benefit clients.  Mark is a member of the elder law and real property, probate and trust sections of the Wisconsin bar. He is also a member of the American Bar Association’s section on real property, probate and trust section, and senior lawyers division.

When not traveling around the country teaching elder law planning techniques for attorneys, Mark is an active father of three.  He is a voracious reader and loves music, often travelling for concerts – he hasn’t missed a U2 tour yet!

Firm Description

As loved ones age, the task of planning for their future care can be overwhelming. Our elder law lawyers focus on the financial, legal, and health care needs of individuals aged 65 and older. As elder law advocates, our attorneys are committed to providing solutions to the needs and concerns of clients in this group and their families. Preserving a lifetime of savings and protecting one’s dignity requires a solid understanding of complex state and federal laws and the practices of Medicaid workers in individual counties.

Through active memberships in the Elder Law Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, our lawyers stay informed on the latest issues affecting their clients.  One of our attorneys is accredited by the Veterans Administration and is able to represent veterans with the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of claims before the Administration.

Relationships between elder law lawyers and their clients are very personal. Therefore, we offer clients a single point of contact for all their elder law needs. Our services include:

  • Medicaid Planning
  • Protecting Assets from Nursing Home
  • Wills
  • Trusts
  • Powers of Attorney
  • Medical Assistance Eligibility
  • Special Needs Trusts
  • Advance Directives
  • Living Wills
  • Guardianships
  • Probates
  • Trust Administrations
  • Veterans’ Benefits

Ruder Ware publishes an electronic newsletter titled Elder Law Advisor addressing current elder law issues written by lawyers who regularly provide counsel in this changing area of law.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

500 First Street
Suite 8000
Wausau, WI 54403

222 Cherry Street
Green Bay, WI 54301

On the web

View Firm Website

Social Media


Meet Mark Munson

Mark Munson

Ruder Ware

Attorney Mark Munson is a natural born advocate.  He’s motivated to have a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of every client and their families. Mark’s skillset and experience allows families to focus on caring for one another while he tirelessly works on getting them the legal results, outcome...

Phone (715) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Mark Munson.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml