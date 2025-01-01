Practice Areas:

Business and Corporate Law

Wills and Trusts

Taxation Law



Education:

Bachelor of Arts degree from Kalamazoo College Juris Doctor degree from Willamette University College of Law Masters in Science of Taxation from Grand Valley State University CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER



Associations:

Haans is a member of the American Bar Association's Business & Corporate, Real Property, Probate and Trust Law sections. He is also a member of the Michigan Bar's Taxation, Real Property, Business & Corporate, Probate and Estate Planning, Elder Law, and Disability Rights sections.



Honors

Named 2010 Rising Star by Michigan Super Lawyers Magazine.



Recommendations from LinkedIn Connections: "Haans is one of the finest lawyers out there. His work is impeccable. He gives a lot of attention to details and that saved me and the company a lot of agony. Thank you Haans." May 5, 2008, Pranay Rajgarhia, Owner, Solid Design Software.