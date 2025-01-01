P. Haans Mulder
Business and Corporate Law
Wills and Trusts
Taxation Law
Education:
Bachelor of Arts degree from Kalamazoo College Juris Doctor degree from Willamette University College of Law Masters in Science of Taxation from Grand Valley State University CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER
Associations:
Haans is a member of the American Bar Association's Business & Corporate, Real Property, Probate and Trust Law sections. He is also a member of the Michigan Bar's Taxation, Real Property, Business & Corporate, Probate and Estate Planning, Elder Law, and Disability Rights sections.
Honors
Named 2010 Rising Star by Michigan Super Lawyers Magazine.
Recommendations from LinkedIn Connections: "Haans is one of the finest lawyers out there. His work is impeccable. He gives a lot of attention to details and that saved me and the company a lot of agony. Thank you Haans." May 5, 2008, Pranay Rajgarhia, Owner, Solid Design Software.
Firm Description
With a reputation as one of West Michigan's most respected firms, Cunningham Dalman personally serves individuals, businesses, institutions and municipalities. Our dedication to innovation motivates us to take advantage of advancements in information technology and allows us to create practical and efficient solutions that meet our clients' legal needs.
Main Office
321 Settlers Road
Holland, MI 49423
