Firm Description

LONG TERM CARE, MEDICAID PLANNING & DISABILITY PLANNING

Medicaid planning (also called “Title 19” or “medical assistance”) including spousal impoverishment; Family Care; special needs trusts and community trusts; Social Security, SSI, Medicare, nursing home and home care issues, estate recovery.

LIFETIME PLANNING

Drafting and enforcing health care powers of attorney, living wills, medical authorizations, financial powers of attorney, and other advance directives.

SPECIAL NEEDS PLANNING

Helping individuals with disabilities and their families create estate plans that maximize independence and keep public benefits safe.

ESTATE PLANNING

Wills, trusts, living trusts, non-probate transfers, beneficiary designations, planning for retirement benefits.

GUARDIANSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT & CONSERVATORSHIP

CONSULTATION WITH PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEYS AND OTHER ATTORNEYS

Provide guidance and representation when a personal injury matter involves someone who is receiving or received public benefits. Help attorneys handling probates and trust administration when a beneficiary is receiving public benefits. Help a person who received a settlement or inheritance to take steps to protect benefits.

ELDER ABUSE

Advice and litigation for victims of financial abuse.

PROBATE & TRUST ADMINISTRATION