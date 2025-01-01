Jessica A Liebau
Jessica is a 2011 graduate of Marquette University Law School. She has joined the firm as of July, 2016. Jessica is a member of the Elder Law Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She concentrates her practice in elder law and estate planning.
Firm Description
LONG TERM CARE, MEDICAID PLANNING & DISABILITY PLANNING
Medicaid planning (also called “Title 19” or “medical assistance”) including spousal impoverishment; Family Care; special needs trusts and community trusts; Social Security, SSI, Medicare, nursing home and home care issues, estate recovery.
LIFETIME PLANNING
Drafting and enforcing health care powers of attorney, living wills, medical authorizations, financial powers of attorney, and other advance directives.
SPECIAL NEEDS PLANNING
Helping individuals with disabilities and their families create estate plans that maximize independence and keep public benefits safe.
ESTATE PLANNING
Wills, trusts, living trusts, non-probate transfers, beneficiary designations, planning for retirement benefits.
GUARDIANSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT & CONSERVATORSHIP
CONSULTATION WITH PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEYS AND OTHER ATTORNEYS
Provide guidance and representation when a personal injury matter involves someone who is receiving or received public benefits. Help attorneys handling probates and trust administration when a beneficiary is receiving public benefits. Help a person who received a settlement or inheritance to take steps to protect benefits.
ELDER ABUSE
Advice and litigation for victims of financial abuse.
PROBATE & TRUST ADMINISTRATION
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
11649 North Port Washington Road
Suite 210
Mequon, WI 53092
On the web
