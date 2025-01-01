Linda M. Strohschein
This is me, Linda M. Strohschein. I am the owner of the law firm. I have been in practice since 1996 and owned this business since 2004. I started my legal career handling Probate Litigation in a suburban law firm. After three years, I decided that there must be a better way to avoid Will and Trust conflicts by drafting the documents correctly in the first place. I then proceeded to law firms in Chicago where I learned extensively about drafting Wills and Trusts, especially for Special Needs families. Then my own family brought my focus back to the St. Charles area when I started Strohschein Law Group. Since 2004, we have grown to a team of nearly 20 and we continue to add talented new people because the need keeps growing. I am Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation*. Although the State of Illinois does not require certification in order to practice, I have found the additional training to be invaluable in providing knowledgeable guidance to seniors and their families. At home, I have a wonderful husband, kids that come and go, and two dogs. My email address is Linda@StrohscheinLawGroup.com.
Firm Description
Welcome! Strohschein Law Group, LLC, is a family-owned law firm which is exclusively devoted to the practice of Estate and Long Term Care Planning, Nursing Home Advocacy, Special Needs Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Guardianship and Probate Litigation. We deal with sensitive family situations every day and realize how difficult they can be at times. We too are a family (some by blood relationship and others by choice) and we wanted you to know a little bit about us, as we guide your family through difficult times.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
455 Dunham Road
Suite 200
St. Charles, IL 60174
