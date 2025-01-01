This is me, Linda M. Strohschein. I am the owner of the law firm. I have been in practice since 1996 and owned this business since 2004. I started my legal career handling Probate Litigation in a suburban law firm. After three years, I decided that there must be a better way to avoid Will and Trust conflicts by drafting the documents correctly in the first place. I then proceeded to law firms in Chicago where I learned extensively about drafting Wills and Trusts, especially for Special Needs families. Then my own family brought my focus back to the St. Charles area when I started Strohschein Law Group. Since 2004, we have grown to a team of nearly 20 and we continue to add talented new people because the need keeps growing. I am Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation*. Although the State of Illinois does not require certification in order to practice, I have found the additional training to be invaluable in providing knowledgeable guidance to seniors and their families. At home, I have a wonderful husband, kids that come and go, and two dogs. My email address is Linda@StrohscheinLawGroup.com.