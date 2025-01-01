Constance Renzi
CONSTANCE BURNETT RENZI is a graduate of the University of Illinois School of Law and the Managing Partner for the Elder Law Center. Connie is a frequent lecturer to lay persons and to other attorneys for the Illinois Institute of Continuing Education. She has written various articles on disability planning, estate planning and various elder law topics. She is also a partner with the law firm of Mickey, Wilson, Weiler, Renzi & Andersson, P.C. Connie is a Past President of the Illinois Chapter of National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Inc. and is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, a Past Chairperson of the Association's Elder Law Section Council and a co-editor of the Elder Law Newsletter. She is also a member of the Kane County Bar Association, and serves on several charitable organizations.
Firm Description
The Elder Law Center, P.C. is a private law firm focusing on the legal needs of seniors and their families.
Strategic planning and decision making today can help prevent adverse or unintended consequences tomorrow. Good legal planning now for asset preservation will bring peace of mind, relieve family members of stress and worry, and conserve financial resources that took a lifetime to build.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|By Appointment Only
|Tuesday
|By Appointment Only
|Wednesday
|By Appointment Only
|Thursday
|By Appointment Only
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
140 S. Municipal Dr.
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
On the web
