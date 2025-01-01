Ryan J. Long is an attorney with Sturgul & Long, S.C. where he practices primarily in the area of elder law, which includes estate planning, nursing home planning, and Medicaid planning. As part of his nursing home planning and Medicaid planning practice, he focuses on asset protection.

Mr. Long began working with Attorney Paul A. Sturgul in 2014. Prior to joining Mr. Sturgul, Mr. Long formerly worked as a litigation associate in the area of general liability defense at Erstad & Riemer, P.A., in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mr. Long received his bachelor’s degree in business management and philosophy, summa cum laude, from Hamline University School of Business in 2009. He earned his juris doctor, cum laude, from Hamline University School of Law in 2012. He is admitted to practice law in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Mr. Long also serves on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Wisconsin Elder Law and Special Needs Section.