Associate Sheri L. Willard concentrates her practice in traditional and special needs estate planning, general probate, and guardianship matters. Sheri is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, a professional network that provides the highest quality service and the latest information on legal developments nationwide, as well as a forum for exchanging best practices in providing service to persons with special needs.

In 1991, Sheri joined Spain, Spain, & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022. She previously clerked for the Spain, Spain, & Varnet P.C. while studying and sitting for the Illinois bar exam. A native of Montana, Sheri moved to Chicago in 1987 to attend law school, graduating from DePaul University College of Law in 1990. She is also a member of Chicago Bar Association.

Sheri received her B.A. in history from the University of Montana and served in the Peace Corps as a volunteer in the French-speaking region of Cameroon.