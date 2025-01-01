Sheri Willard
Associate Sheri L. Willard concentrates her practice in traditional and special needs estate planning, general probate, and guardianship matters. Sheri is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, a professional network that provides the highest quality service and the latest information on legal developments nationwide, as well as a forum for exchanging best practices in providing service to persons with special needs.
In 1991, Sheri joined Spain, Spain, & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022. She previously clerked for the Spain, Spain, & Varnet P.C. while studying and sitting for the Illinois bar exam. A native of Montana, Sheri moved to Chicago in 1987 to attend law school, graduating from DePaul University College of Law in 1990. She is also a member of Chicago Bar Association.
Sheri received her B.A. in history from the University of Montana and served in the Peace Corps as a volunteer in the French-speaking region of Cameroon.
Firm Description
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP is recognized for its experience and expertise in planning for the
needs of clients who have a family member with special needs. The members of the firm are
versed in the laws unique to special needs issues and have drafted related legislation designed
to protect such individuals.
- Asset Protection Planning
- Charitable Planning
- Domicile Planning
- Estate Planning
- Estate Settlement
- Fiduciary Services & Trust Administration
- Insurance Planning
- Retirement Planning
- Taxation & Tax Controversy
Main Office
33 North Dearborn Street
Suite 2220
Chicago, IL 60602
1600 Golf Road #1257
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
