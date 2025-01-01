William Wilson
Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC
Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC were established in 1983 by James T. Wilson (now deceased) and his son, William S. Wilson. Both are graduates of Northwestern University School of Law in the classes of 1949 and 1983, respectively.
Bill Wilson has practiced for more than 30 years concentrating in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate Planning and Special Needs Trusts for families with disabled children, Probate, and advising profit/not-for-profit corporations.
Founding partner Bill Wilson, associate lawyers and staff of Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC feel a profound obligation to serve their clients through professional and committed legal representation.
Firm Description
We provide comprehensive Elder Law and Estate Planning for residents of Illinois.
- Estate, Tax and Asset Protection Planning
- Elder Law
- Planning for Families with Disabled Children
- Nursing Home Injury Litigation
- Probate and Estate Administration
- Advising Not-For-Profit Corporations, including Condominium Associations
- Small Business Formation and Administration
- Real Estate
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
1023 West 55th Street
Suite 200
La Grange, IL 60525
16335 S. Harlem, 4th Floor
Tinley Park , IL 60477
