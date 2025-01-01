When working with Elder Law clients, Aric works to alleviate stress by helping clients develop a plan to provide for their long-term care needs, while preserving their assets to supplement their quality of life and pass to future generations.

Aric advises clients in the areas of elder law, including use of irrevocable trusts for asset protection, medical assistance eligibility, and special needs trusts. In addition,



Aric also counsels clients on estate and trust planning, taxation, powers of attorney, probate, and trust administration.