When working with Elder Law clients, Aric works to alleviate stress by helping clients develop a plan to provide for their long-term care needs, while preserving their assets to supplement their quality of life and pass to future generations.
Aric advises clients in the areas of elder law, including use of irrevocable trusts for asset protection, medical assistance eligibility, and special needs trusts. In addition,
Aric also counsels clients on estate and trust planning, taxation, powers of attorney, probate, and trust administration.
Firm Description
Grosskopf & Burch, LLC has over 30 years of experience in Estates, Elder Law, and Estate Planning. The people at Grosskopf & Burch do not try to do everything, they do your specific legal work very well. If you want a winning team you can trust, put your trust in Grosskopf & Burch.
Our Mission is to provide high quality, effective, counsel and representation to clients specializing in the following areas:
- Elder Law (Nursing Home Planning, Guardianships, filing for Medical Assistance)
- Estate Planning, including planning for those with special needs (Wills, Trusts, Real Estate, Powers of Attorney)
- Estate Administration and Probate
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|12:00 PM
CostInitial Consultation is $200.00 and will provide you with valuable information regarding the current laws on estate planning along with several options to achieve your specific estate planning goals.
Main Office
1324 West Clairemont Avenue
Suite 10
Eau Claire, WI 54701
1001 N. Central Avenue
Suite 302
Marshfield, WI 54449
