Attorney Brogan is a native of Marquette and attended both the Marquette Area Public Schools and Northern Michigan University. He later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan.
Since then, he has been practicing law in Marquette. Over the last 15 years, Scott has endeavored to learn about all aspects of law so that he can be helpful to his clients. In his words, he “likes representing people.” He has experience in civil litigation, medical malpractice, civil rights, municipal law, employment defense, criminal defense, family law, personal injury, contract and appellate work. He looks forward to learning more about estate planning and elder law. Scott has served on the Marquette Area Public School Board and the Marquette Township Zoning Board of Appeals. He enjoys swimming, biking and hiking.
Firm Description
At Brogan & Yonkers, P.C. we offer Life-focused Estate Planning. We excel at guiding you and your family through the often confusing maze of financial, legal and healthcare decisions, to create an estate plan that ensures your well-being and provides peace of mind for your family. At Brogan & Yonkers, our mission is to help you craft an estate plan to achieve your goals for you and your loved ones for today and for years to come.
Our firm has over 30 years of experience practicing Elder Care Law, Estate Planning, Wills and Trusts, Nursing Home and Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits, Special Needs and Disability Law, Tax Planning and Probate Avoidance in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
148 W Hewitt Ave.
Marquette, MI 49855
Best Western
4335 I-75 Business Spur
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
IncredibleBank
101 W. B Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
952 1st Street
Menominee, MI 49858
1010 Delta Avenue
Suite 210
Gladstone, MI 49837
Rukkila & Negro, CPAs
310 Sheldon Ave.
Houghton, MI 49931
Mlasko Insurance Agency
200 E. Ayer St.
Ironwood, MI 49938
119 W. Superior Street
Munising, MI 49862
Comfort Inn
617 W. Lakeshore Drive
Manistique, MI 49854
