Attorney Brogan is a native of Marquette and attended both the Marquette Area Public Schools and Northern Michigan University. He later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan.

Since then, he has been practicing law in Marquette. Over the last 15 years, Scott has endeavored to learn about all aspects of law so that he can be helpful to his clients. In his words, he “likes representing people.” He has experience in civil litigation, medical malpractice, civil rights, municipal law, employment defense, criminal defense, family law, personal injury, contract and appellate work. He looks forward to learning more about estate planning and elder law. Scott has served on the Marquette Area Public School Board and the Marquette Township Zoning Board of Appeals. He enjoys swimming, biking and hiking.