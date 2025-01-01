Firm Description

Peck Ritchey, LLC is a boutique law firm that concentrates its practice in all aspects of probate, estate planning, guardianship, special needs planning, and elder law with an emphasis on the litigation of contested wills, trusts, and disabled persons’ estates. Peck Ritchey represents all parties to decedent’s estate litigation, trust litigation, contested guardianship as well as other areas of probate litigation.

At Peck Ritchey, LLC, we protect you and your loved ones in and out of the courtroom so you can find peace at home. Our clients work directly with a highly professional legal team that uses their vast experience and creativity to provide successful solutions to meet your personal or business needs. Our legal team ensures you understand your options and what steps need to be taken to achieve your goals.