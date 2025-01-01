Kerry R Peck
Kerry R. Peck is the managing partner of the Chicago law firm Peck Ritchey, LLC. His clients include families, hospitals, banks, the State of Illinois, County of Cook, and City of Chicago. Mr. Peck was retained by the City of Chicago Department of Aging to rewrite the State of Illinois Elder Abuse and Neglect Act, and co-authored the book Alzheimer’s and the Law, published by the American Bar Association. Mr. Peck has also written articles for the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Chicago Bar Association Record, Illinois State Bar Journal, and various other Bar Association journals and newspapers. He frequently teaches attorneys and healthcare professionals across the country.
Firm Description
Peck Ritchey, LLC is a boutique law firm that concentrates its practice in all aspects of probate, estate planning, guardianship, special needs planning, and elder law with an emphasis on the litigation of contested wills, trusts, and disabled persons’ estates. Peck Ritchey represents all parties to decedent’s estate litigation, trust litigation, contested guardianship as well as other areas of probate litigation.
At Peck Ritchey, LLC, we protect you and your loved ones in and out of the courtroom so you can find peace at home. Our clients work directly with a highly professional legal team that uses their vast experience and creativity to provide successful solutions to meet your personal or business needs. Our legal team ensures you understand your options and what steps need to be taken to achieve your goals.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
321 S. Plymouth Court
6th Floor
Chicago, IL 60604
707 Skokie Boulevard
Suite 600
Northbrook, IL 60062
