John Belconis has been practicing elder law and estate planning for over eighteen years. John has dedicated his career to helping families navigate through the legal system in the areas of Medicaid planning, trusts and estate planning, wills and probate, guardianship and VA benefits.
Community education is a cornerstone of John’s law practice. John does presentations regularly, for community groups, health care professionals and colleagues to educate them on laws that affect the elderly and disabled. John authored the Medicaid & Veterans Benefit Planning Booklet. He also writes the Elder Law Today a publication for professionals.
John's credentials include a Masters Degree in Taxation from DePaul University, College of Law; a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Cooley Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
John is a proud member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. This kind of professional involvement keeps him well informed on new information and developments in his field of expertise
Firm Description
Elder law is an area of law that primarily focuses on legal issues that affect seniors. We customize elder law plans that cater to our older clients who are in need of the following services:
Medicaid & Asset Protection Planning;
Chronic Illness Planning;
Proactive Planning For Elderly Clients;
Wills, Trust & Powers of Attorney;
Special Needs Planning;
Estate Administration;
Guardianship; and
Veterans Benefit Planning.
Main Office
350 South Northwest Highway
Suite 300
Park Ridge, IL 60068
