Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Nancie Golnick Dorjath

Dorjath Law Center

Nancie Golnick Dorjath

Dorjath Law Center

Nancie Golnick Dorjath

Dorjath Law Center

Nancie Golnick Dorjath has been practicing law since 1997. She began her legal career handling many different aspects of Estate Planning Law. She is dedicated to working hard for individuals in order to protect their assets and plan for an uncertain future. 

The Dorjath Law Center was opened in order to create a new type of Elder Law practice; one which is not only dedicated to personally connecting with seniors and their familes, but also one that gives back to the community.  We have a strong belief that by working together we can improve our community and make a big difference in the lives of others! 

We specialize in Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning and Veterans' Benefits.  Nancie loves working with seniors and their families to understand their needs and enjoys the challenges of the legal profession. She is knowledgeable, understanding, compassionate and a true advocate for her clients' needs. 

We take a holistic approach to helping our clients and there families.  We have a saying that "your life story matters" and this gets to the heart of what makes us different.  We get to know everything that we can about your situation and how you reached the point where you need legal assistance.  We know this makes for better outcomes and allows for an integrated approach to solutions.  At other firms you will get a few moments with the attorney and then often you are moved off to work with other support staff. At the Dorjath Law Center you can be assured that you will always be able to speak with Nancie.  She will provide the personal attention that you need and deserve.

A good neighbor.  Nancie lives in the Tri-cities area and when she is not working she spends her time with her husband, two sons and daughter.  In the spring she can often be found on a collegiate baseball or softball diamond, watching her children compete.  She spends time volunteering in her community and loves to get out and meet new people and try new things. When at home, she enjoys hanging out and relaxing with her three dogs.  Her and her family have also been foster "parents" to more than fifteen additional dogs who have now gone on to find ther own forever homes!   She is a public speaker on elder law issues and an avid community volunteer.

If you need to discuss your situation please call Nancie directly at 630-761-3600

Education: 

  • J.D., The John Marshall Law School, 1997 
  • B.S., Loyola University of Chicago, 1987 
  • Admitted: 
  • Illinois, November 1997 
  • Professional Activities: 
  • American Bar Association, Member
  • Elder Counsel Member
  • NAELA Member

Firm Description

We specialize in Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, Meicaid Crisis or Appeal, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning and Asset Protection Planning.  Nancie loves working with seniors and their families to understand their needs and enjoys the challenges of the legal profession. She is knowledgeable, understanding, compassionate and a true advocate for her clients' needs. 

We take a holistic approach to helping our clients and there families.  We have a saying that "your life story matters" and this gets to the heart of what makes us different.  We get to know everything that we can about your situation and how you reached the point where you need legal assistance.  We know this makes for better outcomes and allows for an integrated approach to solutions.  At other firms you will get a few moments with the attorney and then often you are moved off to work with other support staff. At the Dorjath Law Center you can be assured that you will always be able to speak with Nancie.  She will provide the personal attention that you need and deserve.

  • Elder Law
  • Estate Planning 
  • Wills and Trusts 
  • Long Term Planning 
  • Medicaid Crisis Planning 
  • Medicaid Planning/Appeal
  • Nursing Home Contract Review 
  • Probate and Estate Administration

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Saturday By Appointment Only

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

One Tower Lane
18th Floor
Oak Brook, IL 60181

106 West Wilson Street
Batavia, IL 60510

On the web

View Firm Website

Social Media


Meet Nancie Golnick Dorjath

Nancie Golnick Dorjath

Dorjath Law Center

Nancie Golnick Dorjath has been practicing law since 1997. She began her legal career handling many different aspects of Estate Planning Law. She is dedicated to working hard for individuals in order to protect their assets and plan for an uncertain future.  The Dorjath Law Center was opened in order to create a n...

Phone (630) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Nancie Golnick Dorjath.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml