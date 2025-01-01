Jessica Arends
Practice Areas
- Banking & Commercial Transactions
- Elder Law / Medicaid Planning
- Estate Planning
- Litigation
- Probate Law
- Real Estate and Environmental Law
Education
- Juris Doctor degree, Thomas M. Cooley Law School (cum laude)
- Bachelor of Science degree, Davenport University
Firm Description
With a reputation as one of West Michigan's most respected firms, Cunningham Dalman personally serves individuals, businesses, institutions and municipalities. Our dedication to innovation motivates us to take advantage of advancements in information technology and allows us to create practical and efficient solutions that meet our clients' legal needs.
