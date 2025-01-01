Kathryn C. Casey
Kathryn is one of only a few Certified Elder Law Attorneys in Illinois. She has practiced exclusively in elder law since 2004. Her practice focuses on long term care planning, estate planning, special needs planning, Medicaid planning and applications, and probate and trust administration. She devotes a substantial portion of her time to helping families plan for the care of a loved one with a chronic care need. Katie represents her clients with a continuity of care that extends from the creation of a long-term care plan through the execution, implementation, and administration of that plan.
Since 2016, Katie has been named by the Leading Lawyers Network as one of the “Top 10 Elder Law Attorneys in Illinois” and a “Top Leading Women Lawyer." She has been named a “Top Elder Lawyer” by Chicago Lawyer and was recently selected by her peers as a “Super Lawyer.” Katie is a frequent speaker with IICLE on topics including estate and Medicaid planning with retirement benefits and estate and Medicaid planning for married couples. Katie has also co-authored “Chapter 4 - Drafting Self-Settled OBRA Trusts” for the 2020 and 2024 Editions of IICLE’s “Special Needs Trusts” publication.
Katie is a dedicated bike commuter and enjoys riding 20 miles roundtrip to her office. She also enjoys gardening on the weekends. Katie and her husband, a professor of philosophy at a local state university, reside in Chicago.
Firm Description
At Dutton Casey & Mesoloras, we provide comprehensive and personally tailored elder law, estate planning, guardianship, and probate services. Through our expertise of over 145 years of combined legal experience, personal attention, and commitment to service, we assist our clients in achieving their goals and finding peace of mind. Our clients can depend on our team for the knowledge, advice, and support they require to resolve their legal needs.
How We Can Assist You:
*Elder Law*
Medicaid Planning and Applications
Litigation for Vulnerable Adults Against Abuse, Neglect, and Financial Exploitation
Care Navigation and Advocacy
Senior Housing Contracts, Admissions and Discharges
*Estate Planning*
Estate Planning (wills, trusts, powers of attorney)
Long-Term Care Planning (for people living with dementia and other chronic medical conditions)
Special Needs Planning (for people who have a developmental and / or intellectual disability)
*Guardianship*
Guardianship and Contested Guardianship for Adults and Guardianship for Minors
Litigation for Financial Exploitation
*Probate*
Probate and Trust Administration
Will and Trust Litigation
Offices in Arlington Heights, Chicago, Naperville, and Skokie, Illinois. Appointments are also offered via video conferencing and telephone.
Main Office
65 East Wacker Place
Suite 1200
Chicago, IL 60601
4711 Golf Road
Skokie, IL 60076
1655 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
568 South Wasington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
On the web
