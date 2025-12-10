2026 Medicaid Long-Term Care Benefits When You Are Married

Takeaways

Medicaid provides a safety net for long-term care, but requires strict limits on income and assets.

To prevent impoverishment of the healthy spouse (the “community spouse”), Medicaid allows them to keep a Community Spouse Resource Allowance (CSRA) of assets, ranging from $32,532 to $162,660 for 2026.

The healthy spouse is also allowed a Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance (MMMNA) for income, which for 2026 is between $2,643.75 and $4,066.50 (with higher minimums in Alaska and Hawaii).

Most Americans aged 65 and older will need some form of long-term care in their later years. The cost of such care has been steadily increasing. In 2024, the average monthly cost for a semi-private room in a nursing home was $9,277. Thankfully, Medicaid provides a safety net for millions of older adults who need long-term care services.

Income Requirements for Medicaid

Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that offers health care coverage to Americans who have limited income and relatively few assets. The asset and income limits are quite strict. In most states, an individual cannot have more than $2,000 in countable assets to qualify for Medicaid benefits.

You may be wondering how these limits affect a married couple if one of them needs long-term care but the other doesn’t. Would the healthy spouse have to live in poverty? Fortunately, the Medicaid program permits the healthy spouses of Medicaid beneficiaries to retain limited resources to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Community Spouse Resource Allowance for 2026

Each year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues updated Community Spouse Resource Allowance (CSRA) figures. The CSRA outlines how much of the couple’s assets the healthy spouse can keep while their partner gets their long-term care covered by Medicaid. The CSRA generally increases each year.