Cormac McEnery

The Cormac McEnery Law Firm

99 Hudson Street
8th Floor
Manhattan, NY 10013

ADMITTED: 1979, New York and United States District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York MEMBER: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; New York State Bar Association [Member, Elder Law & Trusts and Estates Sections]; The Association of the Bar of the City of New York [Past Member, Trusts, Estates and Surrogate's Courts Committee]; The Bronx County Bar Association [Member & Past Chariman, Surrogate's Court Committee]

Find more attorneys in New York.
Meet Giovanni Silvagni

Giovanni Silvagni

Silvagni and Como, Attorneys at Law, PLLC

Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors.  Mr. Silvagni has practiced in the area of Elder Law for over 15 years and has advised thousands of clients in an effort to preserve their assets and protect fro...

Phone (718) *** ****
Meet Louis Pierro

Louis Pierro

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC

Louis W. Pierro is the Founder and Principal of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, a law firm with offices in New York City, Albany, Long Island and additional locations, serving clients in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Business Succession Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Planning....

Phone (212) *** ****
Meet Aaron Connor

Aaron Connor

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC

Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm's Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families....

Phone (212) *** ****
Meet Brian Raphan

Brian Raphan

Raphan Law Partners, LLC

"We've been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients." Visit our website to read them: Click here: Client Reviews    BBB Rating A+ Bio: A native New Yorker, Brian's cases have been written about in The New Y...

Phone (212) *** ****
Meet Pauline Yeung-Ha

Pauline Yeung-Ha

Grimaldi Yeung Law Group

Pauline Yeung-Ha is a Partner in the law firm of Grimaldi & Yeung LLP. Ms. Yeung-Ha concentrates in the practice areas of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Elder Law as well as Special Needs Planning. She received her undergraduate degree from Vassar College and her law degree from St. John's University School of L...

Phone (718) *** ****
Meet Sharon Rivenson Mark

Sharon Rivenson Mark

Meyerson, Fox, Mancinelli & Conte, P.A.

Sharon Rivenson Mark, Esq. is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the ABA-accredited National Elder Law Foundation [CELA] and concentrates her practice in elder law, guardianship, conservatorship and estate matters, estate planning and administration, disability and special needs planning and trusts, and Medicaid.

Phone (201) *** ****
Meet Anthony Capozzi

Anthony Capozzi

Law Office of Anthony G. Capozzi

Bio coming soon!

Phone (718) *** ****
Meet Lori Somekh

Lori Somekh

Somekh & Associates, PLLC

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Lori R. Somekh was admitted to practice law in New York and the Federal Courts. She established her own firm in 1997. Ms. Somekh enjoys serving her clients' elder law needs especially those affecting their health and wealth. She has served in guardianship cases as court evaluator,...

Phone (718) *** ****
Meet Marjorie Varrichio

Marjorie Varrichio

Marjorie A. Varrichio, Attorney at Law

With over twenty-five (25) years of experience in the fields of Special Needs Planning, Estate Planning, Guardianship, and Medicaid Planning, Marjorie A. Varrichio Attorney At Law and her staff share a commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service. Making house calls and hospital visits, crafting a...

Phone (718) *** ****
Meet Annabel Bazante

Annabel Bazante

Annabel Bazante Law, PLLC

Practicing law for over 30 years, Annabel Bazante brings her vast experience to families and individuals interested in Elder Law, protecting and providing for loved ones through the caring preparation of Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Health Care Proxies, probate, and more.  Annabel provides perso...

Phone (516) *** ****
Meet Robert Kurre

Robert Kurre

Kurre Schneps LLP

A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991. The defining moment in his professional life came when he accompanied a close friend whose grandfather was in poor health to an elder care attorney for a consultation. Du...

Phone (516) *** ****
Meet Esther Zelmanovitz

Esther Zelmanovitz

Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC

Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients. She strives to provide concrete legal strategies to help clients problem-solve real-l...

Phone (516) *** ****
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

