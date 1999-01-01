Giovanni Silvagni
Silvagni and Como, Attorneys at Law, PLLC
Glendale, NY 11385
Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors.
Silvagni and Como, Attorneys at Law, PLLC
Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors.
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
Louis W. Pierro is the Founder and Principal of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, a law firm with offices in New York City, Albany, Long Island and additional locations, serving clients in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Business Succession Planning, E... (read more)
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation.
Raphan Law Partners, LLC
"We’ve been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients."
Grimaldi Yeung Law Group
Pauline Yeung-Ha is a Partner in the law firm of Grimaldi & Yeung LLP. Ms. Yeung-Ha concentrates in the practice areas of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Elder Law as well as Special Needs Planning.
The Cormac McEnery Law Firm
ADMITTED: 1979, New York and United States District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York MEMBER: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; New York State Bar Association [Member, Elder Law & Trusts and Estates Sections]; The Association of the Bar of the City of New York [Past Member, Trusts, Estates and Surrogate's Courts Committee]; The Bronx County Bar Association [Member & Past Chariman, Surrogate's Court Committee]
Silvagni and Como, Attorneys at Law, PLLC
Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors.
Meyerson, Fox, Mancinelli & Conte, P.A.
Sharon Rivenson Mark, Esq.
Law Office of Anthony G. Capozzi
Bio coming soon!
Somekh & Associates, PLLC
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Lori R. Somekh was admitted to practice law in New York and the Federal Courts. She established her own firm in 1997. Ms. Somekh enjoys serving her clients’ elder law needs especially those affecting their health and wealth.
Marjorie A. Varrichio, Attorney at Law
With over twenty-five (25) years of experience in the fields of Special Needs Planning, Estate Planning, Guardianship, and Medicaid Planning, Marjorie A. Varrichio Attorney At Law and her staff share a commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service.
Annabel Bazante Law, PLLC
Practicing law for over 30 years, Annabel Bazante brings her vast experience to families and individuals interested in Elder Law, protecting and providing for loved ones through the caring preparation of Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Health Care Proxies, probate, and mo... (read more)
Kurre Schneps LLP
A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991.
Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC
Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients.
The Cormac McEnery Law Firm
ADMITTED: 1979, New York and United States District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York MEMBER: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; New York State Bar Association [Member, Elder Law & Trusts and Estates Sections]; The Association of the Bar of the City of New York [Past Member, Trusts, Estates and Surrogate's Courts Committee]; The Bronx County Bar Association [Member & Past Chariman, Surrogate's Court Committee]
Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors. Mr. Silvagni has practiced in the area of Elder Law for over 15 years and has advised thousands of clients in an effort to preserve their assets and protect fro...
Louis W. Pierro is the Founder and Principal of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, a law firm with offices in New York City, Albany, Long Island and additional locations, serving clients in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Business Succession Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Planning....
Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm’s Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families....
"We’ve been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients." Visit our website to read them: Click here: Client Reviews BBB Rating A+ Bio: A native New Yorker, Brian's cases have been written about in The New Y...
Pauline Yeung-Ha is a Partner in the law firm of Grimaldi & Yeung LLP. Ms. Yeung-Ha concentrates in the practice areas of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Elder Law as well as Special Needs Planning. She received her undergraduate degree from Vassar College and her law degree from St. John’s University School of L...
ADMITTED: 1979, New York and United States District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York MEMBER: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; New York State Bar Association [Member, Elder Law & Trusts and Estates Sections]; The Association of the Bar of the City of New York [Past Member, Trusts, Estates an...
Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors. Mr. Silvagni has practiced in the area of Elder Law for over 15 years and has advised thousands of clients in an effort to preserve their assets and protect fro...
Sharon Rivenson Mark, Esq. is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the ABA-accredited National Elder Law Foundation [CELA] and concentrates her practice in elder law, guardianship, conservatorship and estate matters, estate planning and administration, disability and special needs planning and trusts, and Medicaid. &n...
Bio coming soon!
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Lori R. Somekh was admitted to practice law in New York and the Federal Courts. She established her own firm in 1997. Ms. Somekh enjoys serving her clients’ elder law needs especially those affecting their health and wealth. She has served in guardianship cases as court evaluator,...
With over twenty-five (25) years of experience in the fields of Special Needs Planning, Estate Planning, Guardianship, and Medicaid Planning, Marjorie A. Varrichio Attorney At Law and her staff share a commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service. Making house calls and hospital visits, crafting a...
Practicing law for over 30 years, Annabel Bazante brings her vast experience to families and individuals interested in Elder Law, protecting and providing for loved ones through the caring preparation of Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Health Care Proxies, probate, and more. Annabel provides perso...
A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991. The defining moment in his professional life came when he accompanied a close friend whose grandfather was in poor health to an elder care attorney for a consultation. Du...
Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients. She strives to provide concrete legal strategies to help clients problem-solve real-l...
ADMITTED: 1979, New York and United States District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York MEMBER: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; New York State Bar Association [Member, Elder Law & Trusts and Estates Sections]; The Association of the Bar of the City of New York [Past Member, Trusts, Estates an...