A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991. The defining moment in his professional life came when he accompanied a close friend whose grandfather was in poor health to an elder care attorney for a consultation. During this visit, Robert, who had worked as a litigator and 'in-house' attorney, saw how law could be used to make a positive impact on people's lives, help protect someone's loved one and provide a better quality of life for them when they were most vulnerable. Soon after, he transitioned into elder law and estate planning. After working for one of the leading elder law and estate planning firms in the United States, Robert opened his own law office in 2001, devoting his practice to elder law, estate planning, estate administration, guardianships, estate litigation, trust litigation, and planning for elderly and disabled clients. His practice is operated on a relationship-based business model, rather than the traditional transactional-based model most practices use. He focuses on building long-term relationships with his clients, helping them with their lifetime legal needs and creating life and estate plans with clients of all ages which reflect their values and wishes, so that if the unthinkable happens, they can still control their lives, the lives of their minor children, and, ultimately, their legacies.



Robert graduated in 1988 magna cum laude from St. John's University and in 1991 with honors from Hofstra University School of Law. He is one of approximately 400 attorneys in the United States who have met the stringent requirements of being certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation.* He is a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Bar Association's Elder Law Section and serves as Co-Chair of its Elder Law Practice Committee. He is also a former chair of the Elder Law Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association. He is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the New York State Bar Association's Trusts and Estates Law Section and the Surrogate's Court, Estates & Trusts Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association. In 2007, Super Lawyers Magazine, which names New York's top lawyers as chosen by their peers, a blue ribbon panel review and independent research, named Robert a Super Lawyer. He has taught continuing education classes to other attorneys for the National Business Institute, New York County Lawyers' Association, Nassau County Bar Association and New York State Bar Association. He has had multiple articles published in the New York State Bar Association's Elder Law Attorney, has been quoted in Newsday's "Ask The Expert" and "Gray Matters" columns, and has lectured to a multitude of community and professional groups regarding topics related to his areas of practice.



When he is not busy with his practice, Robert enjoys karate (he is a first degree black belt in Chinese Kenpo), baseball, playing softball, and traveling. He lives on Long Island with his wife, Debbie, a social worker. They currently support the Long Island Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence, the National MS Society, and multiple cancer charities.



The National Elder Law Foundation is not affiliated with any governmental authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of law in the State of New York and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.