A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991. The defining moment in his professional life came when he accompanied a close friend whose grandfather was in poor health to an elder care attorney for a consultation. During this visit, Robert, who had worked as a litigator and 'in-house' attorney, saw how law could be used to make a positive impact on people's lives, help protect someone's loved one and provide a better quality of life for them when they were most vulnerable. Soon after, he transitioned into elder law and estate planning. After working for one of the leading elder law and estate planning firms in the United States, Robert opened his own law office in 2001, devoting his practice to elder law, estate planning, estate administration, guardianships, estate litigation, trust litigation, and planning for elderly and disabled clients. His practice is operated on a relationship-based business model, rather than the traditional transactional-based model most practices use. He focuses on building long-term relationships with his clients, helping them with their lifetime legal needs and creating life and estate plans with clients of all ages which reflect their values and wishes, so that if the unthinkable happens, they can still control their lives, the lives of their minor children, and, ultimately, their legacies.

Robert graduated in 1988 magna cum laude from St. John's University and in 1991 with honors from Hofstra University School of Law. He is one of approximately 400 attorneys in the United States who have met the stringent requirements of being certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation.* He is a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Bar Association's Elder Law Section and serves as Co-Chair of its Elder Law Practice Committee. He is also a former chair of the Elder Law Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association. He is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the New York State Bar Association's Trusts and Estates Law Section and the Surrogate's Court, Estates & Trusts Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association. In 2007, Super Lawyers Magazine, which names New York's top lawyers as chosen by their peers, a blue ribbon panel review and independent research, named Robert a Super Lawyer. He has taught continuing education classes to other attorneys for the National Business Institute, New York County Lawyers' Association, Nassau County Bar Association and New York State Bar Association. He has had multiple articles published in the New York State Bar Association's Elder Law Attorney, has been quoted in Newsday's "Ask The Expert" and "Gray Matters" columns, and has lectured to a multitude of community and professional groups regarding topics related to his areas of practice.

When he is not busy with his practice, Robert enjoys karate (he is a first degree black belt in Chinese Kenpo), baseball, playing softball, and traveling. He lives on Long Island with his wife, Debbie, a social worker. They currently support the Long Island Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence, the National MS Society, and multiple cancer charities.

The National Elder Law Foundation is not affiliated with any governmental authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of law in the State of New York and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.

The Elder Law and Trusts & Estates department of Kurre Levy Schneps LLP concentrates in the following areas: Estate Planning, Medicaid Planning, Medicaid Applications, Probate/Estate Administration, Trusts, Nursing Homes, Advanced Directives Guardianships, Estate Litigation, Trust Litigation, Deed Transfers, Planning for Long-Term Care, and Planning for Elderly and Disabled Persons.

An experienced Elder Law attorney can help you and your family navigate the complex laws surrounding Medicaid and other public benefits, Wills, Trusts, Estate Planning, Probate, Guardianships, Nursing Homes and Health Care issues. Planning in these areas is critical to preserve assets and provide for ongoing decision making without court involvement.

Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

1615 Northern Boulevard
Suite 103
Manhasset, NY 11030

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

