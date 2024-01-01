Robert Kurre CELA
Kurre Schneps LLP
Suite 103
Manhasset, NY 11030
A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991.
Kurre Schneps LLP
A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991.
A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991. The defining moment in his professional life came when he accompanied a close friend whose grandfather was in poor health to an elder care attorney for a consultation. Du...