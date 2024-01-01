Robert Kurre CELA
Kurre Schneps LLP
Suite 103
Manhasset, NY 11030
A lifelong resident of Long Island, New York, Robert J. Kurre has been a practicing attorney since he was admitted to the New York State bar in 1991.
Kurre Schneps LLP
Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC
Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients.
Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, LLP
Ronald Fatoullah Chairs the firm’s Elder Law Practice Group and is a Partner in the firm’s Trusts & Estates Practice Group. Prior to joining the firm, Ron was the founder and principal of Ronald Fatoullah & Associates for over 35 years.
