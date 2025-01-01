Search Articles

Esther Zelmanovitz

Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC

Esther Zelmanovitz

Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC

Esther Zelmanovitz

Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC

Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients. She strives to provide concrete legal strategies to help clients problem-solve real-life situations and ultimately, relieve clients of stress and give them peace of mind. Her practice is focused in the areas of elder law, estate planning, and probate and estate administration.

Ms. Zelmanovitz earned her law degree at Fordham University School of Law in May 2001. She is admitted to the New York State Bar, and the United States District Court, in both Eastern and Southern Districts. She is a member of the Nassau County Bar Association, both the Elder Law and Special Needs section and Trusts and Estates Law sections of the New York State Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and both the Trust and Estate Law and Health Law sections of the American Bar Association.

Previously, Esther cultivated her keen analytical skills while serving as a legal intern for the Honorable Sherry Klein Heitler, Justice of the Supreme Court, New York County, drafting legal decisions and memoranda of law. She had the pleasure of teaching law to eager students as an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

In addition to the personalized and professional legal services she provides to each of her clients, she also believes in giving back to the community and using her talents and skills to help others.

Over the years, Esther has been involved with organizations for children and adults with special needs, visiting nursing homes, and tutoring struggling students. Additionally, she volunteered to assist families in need of legal services as a member of the Fordham School of Law’s Family and Child Protection Clinic.

Awards Received:
 

- Women in Law Awards Winner | Lawyer Monthly Magazine - 2024

- Avvo Top Rated Lawyer – Superb Attorney Rating - 2024

- Top Attorneys in America Recognized for Excellence - 2023

- AV Preeminent Judicial Edition Rated for Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2023

- Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards | Lawyers.com - 2023

- Top Rated Woman Leader in Law | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2022

- Selected to New York Metro List of Top 5% Attorneys | SuperLawyers - 2021

- Clients' Choice Award | Avvo - 2021

- AV Preeminent Rating | Lawyers.com - 2020

- AV Preeminent Judicial Rating | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2020

- AV Preeminent Rating Judicial Edition | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2019

- Peer Review Rated | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2019

- Clients' Choice Award | Avvo - 2018

- Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2018

- Highest Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards | Lawyers.com AV Preeminent Attorney - 2018

Firm Description

At Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC, we care about providing solutions tailored to your specific needs. We serve on Long Island, all five boroughs of New York City, and state-wide. We offer home and evening visits for your convenience and are a top-rated law firm located in Great Neck, NY.

We will meet with you, determining what you need for your future planning, then ensure you get exactly what you require. We pride ourselves on offering highly individualized attention to each client, searching for the very best solution for your situation.

We believe your peace of mind is paramount and will deliver that peace of mind through high-quality representation, proven strategies, and exceptional service. Contact Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC today to see how we can help you.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

1010 Northern Blvd.
Suite 302
Great Neck, NY 11021

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog


Esther Zelmanovitz

Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC

Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients. She strives to provide concrete legal strategies to help clients problem-solve real-l...

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
