Esther Zelmanovitz is the founder of Esther Schwartz Zelmanovitz, PLLC. She is proud to have assembled a team of highly competent and knowledgeable professionals who share her commitment to personalized, caring service to her clients. She strives to provide concrete legal strategies to help clients problem-solve real-life situations and ultimately, relieve clients of stress and give them peace of mind. Her practice is focused in the areas of elder law, estate planning, and probate and estate administration.

Ms. Zelmanovitz earned her law degree at Fordham University School of Law in May 2001. She is admitted to the New York State Bar, and the United States District Court, in both Eastern and Southern Districts. She is a member of the Nassau County Bar Association, both the Elder Law and Special Needs section and Trusts and Estates Law sections of the New York State Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and both the Trust and Estate Law and Health Law sections of the American Bar Association.

Previously, Esther cultivated her keen analytical skills while serving as a legal intern for the Honorable Sherry Klein Heitler, Justice of the Supreme Court, New York County, drafting legal decisions and memoranda of law. She had the pleasure of teaching law to eager students as an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

In addition to the personalized and professional legal services she provides to each of her clients, she also believes in giving back to the community and using her talents and skills to help others.

Over the years, Esther has been involved with organizations for children and adults with special needs, visiting nursing homes, and tutoring struggling students. Additionally, she volunteered to assist families in need of legal services as a member of the Fordham School of Law’s Family and Child Protection Clinic.

Awards Received:



- Women in Law Awards Winner | Lawyer Monthly Magazine - 2024

- Avvo Top Rated Lawyer – Superb Attorney Rating - 2024

- Top Attorneys in America Recognized for Excellence - 2023

- AV Preeminent Judicial Edition Rated for Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2023

- Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards | Lawyers.com - 2023

- Top Rated Woman Leader in Law | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2022

- Selected to New York Metro List of Top 5% Attorneys | SuperLawyers - 2021



- Clients' Choice Award | Avvo - 2021



- AV Preeminent Rating | Lawyers.com - 2020



- AV Preeminent Judicial Rating | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2020



- AV Preeminent Rating Judicial Edition | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2019



- Peer Review Rated | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2019



- Clients' Choice Award | Avvo - 2018



- Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence | Martindale-Hubbell® - 2018



- Highest Rating in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards | Lawyers.com AV Preeminent Attorney - 2018