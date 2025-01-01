Firm Description

Making the big decisions about the legacy you leave to your family can be an intimidating experience. But it doesn’t have to be. Here at Kornfeld Law Firm, we decided that the best way to help you plan for your family’s future … is to treat you like a part of our family.

That means that when you work with us, you’re not working with stodgy lawyers who confuse you with intimidating legal terms, unreadable documents, and imposing stacks of paper.

You’ll be working with kind and helpful people.

People who understand how important it is to get this process right. People who understand what you’re going through, because we go through it with our own families. And we know how important it is to feel cared for and listened to.

We’ll take the time to answer any question you have, whether it’s in our office, over the phone or via WhatsApp … even on nights and weekends. If you need assistance getting to our office, we’ll arrange an Uber ride to pick you up and take you home, free of charge. If you need documents delivered directly to your home, and returned to us after you’ve signed them, we will make it happen.

And if you happen to be visiting our office on your birthday, we’re just going to warn you: there will be cake.

Kornfeld Law firm is a different kind of law firm. A more people-friendly kind of law firm. That’s how we like it. And we think you’ll like it, too.

For over thirty-seven years, our Brooklyn Estate Planning, Elder Law, and Real Estate Law Firm has existed by one simple axiom: Our clients come first. Read more to learn about who our lawyers and staff are, what we do, and how we can help you and your loved ones.