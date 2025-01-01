Giovanni P. Silvagni was born and raised in Queens, NY. He attended St. John's University School of Law and graduated in 1999 with Cum Laude honors. Mr. Silvagni has practiced in the area of Elder Law for over 15 years and has advised thousands of clients in an effort to preserve their assets and protect from long term care expenses. He works diligently with Seniors and their families to develop a comprehensive and personalized plan aimed at protecting their homes and life savings.

He is the founder of the Law Firm of Silvagni and Como, PLLC, and maintains offices in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. Mr.Silvagni is extremely active in the community and has given numerous lectures and seminars on Elder Law and Estate Planning.

Mr. Silvagni also serves on the Board of Directors for the Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York and for the Queens County Columbian Lawyers Association. Mr. Silvagni also serves as Counsel for the Middle Village Veterans Day Parade and for the Middle Village Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Silvagni is the son of Italian immigrants and speaks fluent Italian.