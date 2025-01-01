Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Lori R. Somekh was admitted to practice law in New York and the Federal Courts. She established her own firm in 1997. Ms. Somekh enjoys serving her clients’ elder law needs especially those affecting their health and wealth. She has served in guardianship cases as court evaluator, court-appointed counsel, temporary guardian and guardian-ad-litem. She has served as a Judicial Hearing Officer for the State of New York, where hearing appeals of real property tax reductions cases. Prior to building a successful elder advocacy firm, Ms. Somekh was assistant vice president of First Northern Mortgagee Corp., and an associate of Cullen & Dykman, one of New York City’s oldest and largest law firms.

Ms. Somekh graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1981 and received her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law. Ms. Somekh is a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law and Real Estate Sections, the Queens County Bar Association’s Elderly and Disabled Committee and Steering Committee on Fiduciary Appointments, the Nassau County Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Yashar (the attorneys’ and judges’ Chapter of Hadassah), and the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York. Ms. Somekh is conversant in Spanish. She is member of the Executive Committee of the Elder Law Section of the NYS Bar Association – Queens Delegate.