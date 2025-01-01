Sharon Rivenson Mark, Esq. is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the ABA-accredited National Elder Law Foundation [CELA] and concentrates her practice in elder law, guardianship, conservatorship and estate matters, estate planning and administration, disability and special needs planning and trusts, and Medicaid. She serves as court-appointed counsel, Guardian Ad Litem, court-appointed guardian, conservator, executor and administrator of estates, and has served as a mediator in estate and probate matters. Ms. Rivenson Mark has lectured and published numerous articles on elder law, estate and guardianship issues and has received awards for her service to the elder and disability community and the legal community.

She is the author of the Thomson Reuters Westlaw NJ Practice Series on Elder Law (guardianships, conservatorships and Medicaid). She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and the Council of Advanced Practitioners [CAP] and is a NAELA Fellow. She is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized in New Jersey Monthly as one of New Jersey's top 50 women lawyers and as a "Super Lawyer" in Elder Law.