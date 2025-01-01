Sharon Rivenson Mark Esq., CELA, CAP
Sharon Rivenson Mark Esq., CELA, CAP
Sharon Rivenson Mark, Esq. is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the ABA-accredited National Elder Law Foundation [CELA] and concentrates her practice in elder law, guardianship, conservatorship and estate matters, estate planning and administration, disability and special needs planning and trusts, and Medicaid. She serves as court-appointed counsel, Guardian Ad Litem, court-appointed guardian, conservator, executor and administrator of estates, and has served as a mediator in estate and probate matters. Ms. Rivenson Mark has lectured and published numerous articles on elder law, estate and guardianship issues and has received awards for her service to the elder and disability community and the legal community.
She is the author of the Thomson Reuters Westlaw NJ Practice Series on Elder Law (guardianships, conservatorships and Medicaid). She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and the Council of Advanced Practitioners [CAP] and is a NAELA Fellow. She is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized in New Jersey Monthly as one of New Jersey's top 50 women lawyers and as a "Super Lawyer" in Elder Law.
Firm Description
The Law Office Sharon Rivenson Mark, is dedicated to assisting the families of persons with disabilities in taking the steps to protect their future.
OUR SPECIALTIES:
- Disability Law
- Estate Planning, Administration & Probate Matters
- Trusts & Special Needs Trusts
- Advance Medical Directives
- Long-term Care
- Public Benefits & Asset Protection Planning
Main Office
855 Summit Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07307
One Paragon Drive, Suite 240
Montvale, NJ 07645
On the web
