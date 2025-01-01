Search Articles

Brian A Raphan Esq.

Raphan Law Partners, LLC

Brian A Raphan Esq.

Raphan Law Partners, LLC

Brian A Raphan Esq.

Raphan Law Partners, LLC

"We’ve been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients."

Visit our website to read them: Click here: Client Reviews    BBB Rating A+

Bio: A native New Yorker, Brian's cases have been written about in The New York Times, The New York Law Journal, The Villager, Elder Law Answers, and he has appeared on NY Radio and CBS News television. The firm also gives pro bono lectures throughout New York City on legal matters facing the elderly. 

Brian has been Appointed as Special Referee for the Supreme Court State of New York, uncovering elder abuse in the form of financial exploitation. The case was featured in a front-page article in The New York Law Journal.

Admitted to New York State bar in 1989 and New Jersey State bar in 1988. Admitted to U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York 1990; U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York 1990; United States Supreme Court 1994. Appointed by Appellate Division, 1st Department, as a Court Examiner in May, 1997. Individually selected and appointed by Surrogate's Court and Supreme Court in various capacities in hundreds of cases; Appointed as Member of the Office of the Court Administration Guardianship Advisory Committee, First Department; Member of the Final Account Subcommittee of the Guardianship Advisory Committee; Appointed as a Member of the Statewide Judicial Training Subcommittee. Former founding partner of the law firm of Druckman, Raphan and Sinel, New York, New York. 

Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, New York State Bar Association, American Bar Association, New York County Lawyers Association. Brian is also a regular editorial contributor to The Senior News on legal issues and frequently gives pro bono lectures on legal matters facing the elderly. Blog: ELDER LAW NEWS

Firm Description

Brian is the founder and lead counsel at Raphan Law Partners, LLP and has been serving the legal needs of elders and their families for over 30 years. He’s proud of the praise and reviews the firm receives from existing clients. Visit /www.raphanlaw.com/reviews to read them. Brian has extensive professional and personal experience with all Elder Care legal issues. For all matters, overall respect, compassion, and positive results for elders and their families are the priority. The law firm provides user-friendly clear explanations of legal matters. Many legal documents are drafted using effective, but simple "non-legalese" language so that you can understand what you are signing.

Brian works closely with his clients and inspires his team of attorneys to provide their absolute best for senior clients. He is always available on matters large or small.

  • Elders have a unique set of health care, home care, financial and legal needs. Planning wisely and legally can assure that your needs or the needs of your parents are met--and also protect assets for future generations. 

Verified Reviews: www.raphanlaw.com/reviews

The law firm has vast experience with all Elder Care legal issues and continues to earn praise for assistance to seniors, free seminars, discounted rates to seniors in financial need, and a personal approach.

Raphan Law Partners, LLP is a hands-on firm where you won't get lost in the shuffle.

Practice areas: Estates, Simple or Complex Wills, Trusts, Living Trusts, Medicaid Planning, and Asset Protection Trusts. Also, Guardianships, Bedsore & Pressure sore Lawsuits, and Nursing Home Abuse.

  • Featured Article: Front-page in The New York Law Journal. Brian A. Raphan was Appointed as Special Referee for the Supreme Court State of New York and has recently uncovered elder abuse in the form of financial exploitation for $797,000. 

"No matter what the legal issue is, overall respect and care for our clients is the priority."

We are always accessible for their queries or needs. We continue to offer Virtual Online Consultations so seniors and their families may attend meetings from any location.

We have been featured in the New York Times, The New York Law Journal, W-CBS TV, NY Radio, and other news media. Brian frequently gives pro-bono lectures on elder issues throughout the New York area. The firm has BBB Better Business Bureau A+ Rating.

Our Practice Areas include:

  • Wills
  • Estates & Trusts
  • Elder Law
  • Probate 
  • Medicaid Planning 
  • Guardianships
  • Medical Malpractice
  • Nursing Home Abuse
  • Bed Sore Lawsuits
  • Personal Injury - Wrongful Death.

The firm has a large Article 81 Guardianship practice and is appointed as Court Evaluator, Examiner, Special Referee, and Guardian ad Litem by the New York State Supreme Court. We have attorneys who are fluent in Spanish, Italian, and French. AARP Member and Registered Attorneys. BBB Better Business Bureau A+ Rating. 

 "HELPING SENIORS AND THEIR FAMILIES FOR OVER 30 YEARS"

Free Consultations by phone or online.

Attorneys:

Brian A. Raphan, Founder, Partner

Samantha Benadiba, Partner

Matthew S. Raphan, Partner

Michelle Yu, Partner

Jeffrey G. Abrandt, Of Counsel

Paralegal:

Sean Alexander, Paralegal

Natascia DiIorio, Paralegal

Nana-Ama Anane, Paralegal

Tamesha Roberts, Paralegal

Ilana Stuelpner, Paralegal

Legal Assistants:

Maria Vitucci, Executive Legal Assistant

 

 

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 6:30 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 6:30 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 6:30 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 6:30 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 6:00 PM
Saturday By Appointment Only

Cost

Free Consultations for new clients

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

7 Penn Plaza, 8th Floor
7th Avenue between 30th and 31st Street
New York, NY 10001

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog

Social Media


Meet Brian A Raphan Esq.

Brian A Raphan Esq.

Raphan Law Partners, LLC

"We’ve been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients." Visit our website to read them: Click here: Client Reviews    BBB Rating A+ Bio: A native New Yorker, Brian's cases have been written about in The New Y...

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

