"We’ve been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients."

Visit our website to read them: Click here: Client Reviews BBB Rating A+

Bio: A native New Yorker, Brian's cases have been written about in The New York Times, The New York Law Journal, The Villager, Elder Law Answers, and he has appeared on NY Radio and CBS News television. The firm also gives pro bono lectures throughout New York City on legal matters facing the elderly.

Brian has been Appointed as Special Referee for the Supreme Court State of New York, uncovering elder abuse in the form of financial exploitation. The case was featured in a front-page article in The New York Law Journal.

Admitted to New York State bar in 1989 and New Jersey State bar in 1988. Admitted to U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York 1990; U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York 1990; United States Supreme Court 1994. Appointed by Appellate Division, 1st Department, as a Court Examiner in May, 1997. Individually selected and appointed by Surrogate's Court and Supreme Court in various capacities in hundreds of cases; Appointed as Member of the Office of the Court Administration Guardianship Advisory Committee, First Department; Member of the Final Account Subcommittee of the Guardianship Advisory Committee; Appointed as a Member of the Statewide Judicial Training Subcommittee. Former founding partner of the law firm of Druckman, Raphan and Sinel, New York, New York.

Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, New York State Bar Association, American Bar Association, New York County Lawyers Association. Brian is also a regular editorial contributor to The Senior News on legal issues and frequently gives pro bono lectures on legal matters facing the elderly. Blog: ELDER LAW NEWS