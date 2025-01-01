Brian A Raphan Esq.
Raphan Law Partners, LLC
"We’ve been serving the needs of senior New Yorkers for over 30 years. I am proud of our testimonials from our satisfied clients."
Visit our website to read them: Click here: Client Reviews BBB Rating A+
Bio: A native New Yorker, Brian's cases have been written about in The New York Times, The New York Law Journal, The Villager, Elder Law Answers, and he has appeared on NY Radio and CBS News television. The firm also gives pro bono lectures throughout New York City on legal matters facing the elderly.
Brian has been Appointed as Special Referee for the Supreme Court State of New York, uncovering elder abuse in the form of financial exploitation. The case was featured in a front-page article in The New York Law Journal.
Admitted to New York State bar in 1989 and New Jersey State bar in 1988. Admitted to U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York 1990; U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York 1990; United States Supreme Court 1994. Appointed by Appellate Division, 1st Department, as a Court Examiner in May, 1997. Individually selected and appointed by Surrogate's Court and Supreme Court in various capacities in hundreds of cases; Appointed as Member of the Office of the Court Administration Guardianship Advisory Committee, First Department; Member of the Final Account Subcommittee of the Guardianship Advisory Committee; Appointed as a Member of the Statewide Judicial Training Subcommittee. Former founding partner of the law firm of Druckman, Raphan and Sinel, New York, New York.
Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, New York State Bar Association, American Bar Association, New York County Lawyers Association. Brian is also a regular editorial contributor to The Senior News on legal issues and frequently gives pro bono lectures on legal matters facing the elderly. Blog: ELDER LAW NEWS
Firm Description
Brian is the founder and lead counsel at Raphan Law Partners, LLP and has been serving the legal needs of elders and their families for over 30 years. He’s proud of the praise and reviews the firm receives from existing clients. Visit /www.raphanlaw.com/reviews to read them. Brian has extensive professional and personal experience with all Elder Care legal issues. For all matters, overall respect, compassion, and positive results for elders and their families are the priority. The law firm provides user-friendly clear explanations of legal matters. Many legal documents are drafted using effective, but simple "non-legalese" language so that you can understand what you are signing.
Brian works closely with his clients and inspires his team of attorneys to provide their absolute best for senior clients. He is always available on matters large or small.
- Elders have a unique set of health care, home care, financial and legal needs. Planning wisely and legally can assure that your needs or the needs of your parents are met--and also protect assets for future generations.
Verified Reviews: www.raphanlaw.com/reviews
The law firm has vast experience with all Elder Care legal issues and continues to earn praise for assistance to seniors, free seminars, discounted rates to seniors in financial need, and a personal approach.
Raphan Law Partners, LLP is a hands-on firm where you won't get lost in the shuffle.
Practice areas: Estates, Simple or Complex Wills, Trusts, Living Trusts, Medicaid Planning, and Asset Protection Trusts. Also, Guardianships, Bedsore & Pressure sore Lawsuits, and Nursing Home Abuse.
- Featured Article: Front-page in The New York Law Journal. Brian A. Raphan was Appointed as Special Referee for the Supreme Court State of New York and has recently uncovered elder abuse in the form of financial exploitation for $797,000.
"No matter what the legal issue is, overall respect and care for our clients is the priority."
We are always accessible for their queries or needs. We continue to offer Virtual Online Consultations so seniors and their families may attend meetings from any location.
We have been featured in the New York Times, The New York Law Journal, W-CBS TV, NY Radio, and other news media. Brian frequently gives pro-bono lectures on elder issues throughout the New York area. The firm has BBB Better Business Bureau A+ Rating.
Our Practice Areas include:
- Wills
- Estates & Trusts
- Elder Law
- Probate
- Medicaid Planning
- Guardianships
- Medical Malpractice
- Nursing Home Abuse
- Bed Sore Lawsuits
- Personal Injury - Wrongful Death.
The firm has a large Article 81 Guardianship practice and is appointed as Court Evaluator, Examiner, Special Referee, and Guardian ad Litem by the New York State Supreme Court. We have attorneys who are fluent in Spanish, Italian, and French. AARP Member and Registered Attorneys. BBB Better Business Bureau A+ Rating.
"HELPING SENIORS AND THEIR FAMILIES FOR OVER 30 YEARS"
Free Consultations by phone or online.
Attorneys:
Brian A. Raphan, Founder, Partner
Samantha Benadiba, Partner
Matthew S. Raphan, Partner
Michelle Yu, Partner
Jeffrey G. Abrandt, Of Counsel
Paralegal:
Sean Alexander, Paralegal
Natascia DiIorio, Paralegal
Nana-Ama Anane, Paralegal
Tamesha Roberts, Paralegal
Ilana Stuelpner, Paralegal
Legal Assistants:
Maria Vitucci, Executive Legal Assistant
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|6:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|6:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|6:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|6:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
CostFree Consultations for new clients
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
7 Penn Plaza, 8th Floor
7th Avenue between 30th and 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
On the web
Social Media
Brian A Raphan Esq.
Raphan Law Partners, LLC
