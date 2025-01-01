Firm Description

Anthony G. Capozzi is the founder and principal attorney of the firm, boasting over 35 years of experience in Estate Planning, Asset Protection Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Real Estate, and Medicaid. He adopts an intelligent, common-sense approach to resolving your legal issues. Recognizing that legal matters can be daunting, we are committed to offering assistance in language that is easy to comprehend. If you ever find yourself uncertain about your options, feel free to ask, and we will strive to provide an explanation tailored to your understanding.