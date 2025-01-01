Cormac McEnery
ADMITTED: 1979, New York and United States District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York
MEMBER: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; New York State Bar Association [Member, Elder Law & Trusts and Estates Sections]; The Association of the Bar of the City of New York [Past Member, Trusts, Estates and Surrogate's Courts Committee]; The Bronx County Bar Association [Member & Past Chariman, Surrogate's Court Committee]
A practice concentrating on Elder Law; Medicaid; Estate Planning; Estate Tax; Probate and Estate Administration; Trusts; Contested Wills; and Estate Litigation.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
562 City Island Avenue
City Island
Bronx, NY 10464
99 Hudson Street
8th Floor
Manhattan, NY 10013
One Pierrepont Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
