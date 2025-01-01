Pauline Yeung-Ha
Grimaldi Yeung Law Group
Pauline Yeung-Ha
Grimaldi Yeung Law Group
Pauline Yeung-Ha is a Partner in the law firm of Grimaldi & Yeung LLP.
Ms. Yeung-Ha concentrates in the practice areas of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Elder Law as well as Special Needs Planning. She received her undergraduate degree from Vassar College and her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in both New York and New Jersey.
In addition to her practice, Ms. Yeung-Ha holds the following professional positions:
- Member of the House of Delegates of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA)
- Member of the Board of Directors of the New York Chapter, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
- Trustee on the Board of Directors of the Brooklyn Bar Association
- Vice-Chair of the Practice Management Committee of the Elder Law Section of (NYSBA)
- Member of the Estate Planning Committee of the Trusts & Estates Law Section of NYSBA
- Secretary on the Board of Directors of CaringKind (formerly Alzheimer’s Association, NYC Chapter)
- Chair Emeritus of the Pro Bono Clinic of the Asian American Bar Association of New York (AABANY) – named Committee of the Year for 2016 and Program of the Year for 2017 and awarded New York State Bar Association’s Bar Leaders Innovation Award for 2020
Recognitions:
- Honoree, St. John’s University School of Law Chapter of the Asian-Pacific American Law Student’s Association (APALSA), 2018
- “Super Lawyer” 2015 to 2020
- “Best Lawyer” 2012 to 2020
- Brooklyn’s Women of Distinction, 2017
- Honoree, General Human Outreach in the Community, Inc., 2017
- Honoree, Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc., Brooklyn Branch for service and dedication to the Brooklyn Chinese community, 2015
- New York’s Women Leaders in the Law, 2012
- Super Lawyer’s “Rising Star” 2011 to 2014
- NAPABA’s “Best Lawyer Under 40”, 2011
Ms. Yeung-Ha is active in serving the community as well. Aside from conducting presentations in English, she also gives seminars in Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese.
Firm Description
Grimaldi Yeung Law Group is a personal service law firm with a special focus on the planning needs of retirees, elders, disabled and their families. We develop individualized estate plans designated to address important legal and financial issues such as: asset protection, tax planning, preserving family-owned businesses, and transferring wealth to the next generation.
Our staff can also assist with Long Term Care Planning and special needs for the elderly and disabled including Medicaid, home care and nursing home advocacy.
Our attorneys provide free informational seminars on all of the above topics. Kindly contact our office for scheduling.
Languages available: English Spanish Cantonese & Mandarin
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
652 4th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11232
On the web
Social Media
Pauline Yeung-Ha
Grimaldi Yeung Law Group
Pauline Yeung-Ha is a Partner in the law firm of Grimaldi & Yeung LLP. Ms. Yeung-Ha concentrates in the practice areas of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Elder Law as well as Special Needs Planning. She received her undergraduate degree from Vassar College and her law degree from St. John’s University School of L...