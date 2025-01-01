Pauline Yeung-Ha is a Partner in the law firm of Grimaldi & Yeung LLP.

Ms. Yeung-Ha concentrates in the practice areas of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Elder Law as well as Special Needs Planning. She received her undergraduate degree from Vassar College and her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in both New York and New Jersey.

In addition to her practice, Ms. Yeung-Ha holds the following professional positions:

Member of the House of Delegates of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA)

Member of the Board of Directors of the New York Chapter, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)

Trustee on the Board of Directors of the Brooklyn Bar Association

Vice-Chair of the Practice Management Committee of the Elder Law Section of (NYSBA)

Member of the Estate Planning Committee of the Trusts & Estates Law Section of NYSBA

Secretary on the Board of Directors of CaringKind (formerly Alzheimer’s Association, NYC Chapter)

Chair Emeritus of the Pro Bono Clinic of the Asian American Bar Association of New York (AABANY) – named Committee of the Year for 2016 and Program of the Year for 2017 and awarded New York State Bar Association’s Bar Leaders Innovation Award for 2020

Recognitions:

Honoree, St. John’s University School of Law Chapter of the Asian-Pacific American Law Student’s Association (APALSA), 2018

“Super Lawyer” 2015 to 2020

“Best Lawyer” 2012 to 2020

Brooklyn’s Women of Distinction, 2017

Honoree, General Human Outreach in the Community, Inc., 2017

Honoree, Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc., Brooklyn Branch for service and dedication to the Brooklyn Chinese community, 2015

New York’s Women Leaders in the Law, 2012

Super Lawyer’s “Rising Star” 2011 to 2014

NAPABA’s “Best Lawyer Under 40”, 2011

Ms. Yeung-Ha is active in serving the community as well. Aside from conducting presentations in English, she also gives seminars in Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese.