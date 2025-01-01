Marjorie A Varrichio
Marjorie A. Varrichio, Attorney at Law
Marjorie A Varrichio
Marjorie A. Varrichio, Attorney at Law
With over twenty-five (25) years of experience in the fields of Special Needs Planning, Estate Planning, Guardianship, and Medicaid Planning, Marjorie A. Varrichio Attorney At Law and her staff share a commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service. Making house calls and hospital visits, crafting a customized plan to meet each client's unique situation, Marjorie is a passionate advocate for her clients, representing seniors, individuals with special needs and their families.
Firm Description
Providing comprehensive planning for seniors, individuals with special needs and their families:
- Elder Law
- Estate Planning
- Medicaid Planning and Asset Preservation
- Long Term Planning
- Guardianship
- Wills and Trusts
- Supplemental Needs Trusts
- Probate and Estate Administration
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|9:30 AM
|6:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2817 Harrington Avenue
Bronx, NY 10461
On the web
Marjorie A Varrichio
Marjorie A. Varrichio, Attorney at Law
With over twenty-five (25) years of experience in the fields of Special Needs Planning, Estate Planning, Guardianship, and Medicaid Planning, Marjorie A. Varrichio Attorney At Law and her staff share a commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service. Making house calls and hospital visits, crafting a...