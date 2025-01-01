Annabel Bazante Esq.
Practicing law for over 30 years, Annabel Bazante brings her vast experience to families and individuals interested in Elder Law, protecting and providing for loved ones through the caring preparation of Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Health Care Proxies, probate, and more. Annabel provides personalized and attentive representation in probate proceedings, administration of trusts and estates, guardianship proceedings, and Surrogate's Court litigation matters.
Annabel has handled many contested estate and guardianship matters, and has received numerous judicial appointments as Guardian ad Litem, Court Evaluator and Guardian. In adddition, she carefully assists with complex Medicaid eligibility planning, and prepares applications for Community and Nursing Home Medicaid benefits. Annabel has been recognized by the Nassau County Bar Association as an Access to Justice Champion, and for her outstanding service as Chair of the Nassau County Lawyers Assistance Program.
When she is not assisting clients, Annabel enjoys sustainable, environmentally friendly gardening, playing with her puppy, hiking, and world travel in addition to spending time with family and friends.
Annabel provides personalized and attentive representation to individuals and families involved in probate proceedings, administration of trusts and estates, guardianship proceedings, and Surrogate's Court litigation matters, including:
- Elder Law
- Last Will and Testament
- Estate Planning
- Irrevocable and Revocable Trusts
- Trust Administration and Litigation
- Probate and Estate Administration
- Contested Probate Litigation
- Medicaid Planning and Applications
- Special Needs Planning
- Guardianship Proceedings
- Planning for LGBT/Same Sex Families
- Pet Trusts
- Health Care Proxy
- Power of Attorney
- Living Wills
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
Main Office
524 Lucille Avenue
Elmont, NY 11003
1225 Franklin Avenue
Suite 335
Garden City, NY 11530
PO Box 6
North Branch, NY 12766
