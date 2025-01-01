Practicing law for over 30 years, Annabel Bazante brings her vast experience to families and individuals interested in Elder Law, protecting and providing for loved ones through the caring preparation of Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Health Care Proxies, probate, and more. Annabel provides personalized and attentive representation in probate proceedings, administration of trusts and estates, guardianship proceedings, and Surrogate's Court litigation matters.

Annabel has handled many contested estate and guardianship matters, and has received numerous judicial appointments as Guardian ad Litem, Court Evaluator and Guardian. In adddition, she carefully assists with complex Medicaid eligibility planning, and prepares applications for Community and Nursing Home Medicaid benefits. Annabel has been recognized by the Nassau County Bar Association as an Access to Justice Champion, and for her outstanding service as Chair of the Nassau County Lawyers Assistance Program.

When she is not assisting clients, Annabel enjoys sustainable, environmentally friendly gardening, playing with her puppy, hiking, and world travel in addition to spending time with family and friends.