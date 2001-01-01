Timothy Barna
Barna Law
Honesdale, PA 18431
Barna Law
Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP
Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Robert Bloodgood, Esq.
Haas & Zaltz, LLP
Haas & Zaltz, LLP
Michael C. Rudolph, Esq. P.A.
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
Bascelli Law Group
Maker, Fragale & Di Costanzo, LLP
Willis Law Group
Willis Law Group
Mandelbaum Barrett
Mandelbaum Barrett
Goldman Schwartz, LLC
Tim is one of fewer than 70 attorneys in Pennsylvania certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He is the managing attorney of Barna Law, a firm of five attorneys. He focuses his practice on Estate Planning, Trusts, Nursing Home Asse...
Services Provided: Elder Law & Special Needs Trusts & Estates Real Estate Health Law Guardianship
Renata A. Mizak, Esq. is a Shareholder at Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP. Renata is the Leader of the firm's Trusts & Estates and Elder Law Practice Groups. Renata has spent most of her legal career practicing Estate & Tax Planning, Estate & Trust Administration, Estate &Trust Litigation,...
For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she...
Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School...
Robert J. Bloodgood focuses on assisting clients with their high-end Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection and probate matters. Bob brings many years of experience to clients, with a special emphasis on protecting the assets of all clients. Bob has been in his own law practice since 1992 practicing in...
Emanuel Haas, Esq. has been practicing law in the fields of elder law and estate planning for more than two decades. He holds a J.D. from Rutgers University. In addtion, he holds a Ph.D. in economics from City College in New York. Before opening his law practice, Mr. Haas worked for AT&T and Nynex. He lives in Airm...
Ari J. Zaltz, Esq. attended the University of Maryland School of Law, where he focused on estate planning and elder law. Ari passionately believes in the importance of protecting and preserving his clients’ hard-earned assets during their lifetime and beyond, ensuring their wishes are carried out while preventing...
At the law office of Michael C. Rudolph, Esq., P.A., in Kinnelon, New Jersey, I help clients of all generations with their estate planning needs. My Elder Law clients include senior citizens and their families who need asset protection, Medicaid planning and Medicaid applications (including Qualified Income Trusts).&nb...
Louis W. Pierro is the Founder and Principal of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, a law firm with offices in New York City, Albany, Long Island and additional locations, serving clients in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Business Succession Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Planning....
Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm’s Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families....
Practice Areas: Estate Planning and Administration; Elder Law; Business Planning; Trust Planning; Trust Administration. Admitted: 1986, Pennsylvania; 1987, New Jersey and U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey; 1989, U.S. Tax Court Law School: Widener University School of Law, J.D., 1986 College: Ursinus Colleg...
Salvatore M. Di Costanzo is a partner with the firm of Maker, Fragale & Di Costanzo, LLP located in Rye, New York and Yorktown Heights, New York. Mr. Di Costanzo is an attorney and accountant whose main area of practice is elder law and special needs planning which consists of wills, trusts, probate and administrat...
Michael T. Willis has been practicing law for over 20 years. He is admitted in both the New Jersey and Federal District of New Jersey Bars. Mr. Willis attended The Ohio State University and Seton Hall University. He graduated from New York Law School (2001), where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Willis served a...
Richard Miller is designated as a “Certified Elder Law Attorney” by the National Elder Law Foundation, an organization accredited by the American Bar Association. Richard concentrates his practice in Elder Law, Guardianships, Planning for Individuals with Special Needs, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Es...
Shawna A. Brown is an Associate in the Firm’s Elder Law, Trusts & Estates and Special Needs Practice Groups. She focuses her practice on estate administration and litigation, including contested and uncontested probate, administration and accounting proceedings. Prior to joining Mandelbaum Barrett, Shawna was...
Renée Goldman Schwartz was born and raised in Westchester County, NY and is admitted to practice in New York State, the State of Connecticut and the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. She has a B.A. in Psychology from Lehigh University (1988), a Juris Doctor from Widener Law Commonweal...