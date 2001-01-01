Search Articles

Meet Timothy Barna

Timothy Barna

Barna Law

Tim is one of fewer than 70 attorneys in Pennsylvania certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He is the managing attorney of Barna Law, a firm of five attorneys.  He focuses his practice on Estate Planning, Trusts, Nursing Home Asse...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Timothy Barna.
Meet Amanda Giannone

Amanda Giannone

Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP

Services Provided: Elder Law & Special Needs Trusts & Estates Real Estate Health Law Guardianship

Phone (607) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Amanda Giannone.
Meet Renata Mizak

Renata Mizak

Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP

Renata A. Mizak, Esq. is a Shareholder at Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP.  Renata is the Leader of the firm's Trusts & Estates and Elder Law Practice Groups. Renata has spent most of her legal career practicing Estate & Tax Planning, Estate & Trust Administration, Estate &Trust Litigation,...

Phone (973) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Renata Mizak.
Meet Paula Bregman

Paula Bregman

Bregman & Lantz LLC

For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Paula Bregman.
Meet David Lantz

David Lantz

Bregman & Lantz LLC

Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with David Lantz.
Meet Robert Bloodgood

Robert Bloodgood

Robert Bloodgood, Esq.

Robert J. Bloodgood  focuses on assisting clients with their high-end Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection and probate matters. Bob brings many years of experience to clients, with a special emphasis on protecting the assets of all clients. Bob has been in his own law practice since 1992 practicing in...

Phone (973) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Robert Bloodgood.
Meet Emanuel Haas

Emanuel Haas

Haas & Zaltz, LLP

Emanuel Haas, Esq. has been practicing law in the fields of elder law and estate planning for more than two decades. He holds a J.D. from Rutgers University. In addtion, he holds a Ph.D. in economics from City College in New York. Before opening his law practice, Mr. Haas worked for AT&T and Nynex. He lives in Airm...

Phone (845) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Emanuel Haas.
Meet Ari Zaltz

Ari Zaltz

Haas & Zaltz, LLP

Ari J. Zaltz, Esq. attended the University of Maryland School of Law, where he focused on estate planning and elder law. Ari passionately believes in the importance of protecting and preserving his clients’ hard-earned assets during their lifetime and beyond, ensuring their wishes are carried out while preventing...

Phone (845) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Ari Zaltz.
Meet Michael Rudolph

Michael Rudolph

Michael C. Rudolph, Esq. P.A.

At the law office of Michael C. Rudolph, Esq., P.A., in Kinnelon, New Jersey, I help clients of all generations with their estate planning needs. My Elder Law clients include senior citizens and their families who need asset protection, Medicaid planning and Medicaid applications (including Qualified Income Trusts).&nb...

Phone 97320 *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Michael Rudolph.
Meet Louis Pierro

Louis Pierro

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC

Louis W. Pierro is the Founder and Principal of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, a law firm with offices in New York City, Albany, Long Island and additional locations, serving clients in the areas of Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, Business Succession Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Planning....

Phone (518) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Louis Pierro.
Meet Aaron Connor

Aaron Connor

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC

Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm’s Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families....

Phone (518) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Aaron Connor.
Meet Jeffrey Bascelli

Jeffrey Bascelli

Bascelli Law Group

Practice Areas: Estate Planning and Administration; Elder Law; Business Planning; Trust Planning; Trust Administration. Admitted: 1986, Pennsylvania; 1987, New Jersey and U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey; 1989, U.S. Tax Court Law School: Widener University School of Law, J.D., 1986 College: Ursinus Colleg...

Phone (973) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Jeffrey Bascelli.
Meet Salvatore Di Costanzo

Salvatore Di Costanzo

Maker, Fragale & Di Costanzo, LLP

Salvatore M. Di Costanzo is a partner with the firm of Maker, Fragale & Di Costanzo, LLP located in Rye, New York and Yorktown Heights, New York. Mr. Di Costanzo is an attorney and accountant whose main area of practice is elder law and special needs planning which consists of wills, trusts, probate and administrat...

Phone (914) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Salvatore Di Costanzo.
Meet Michael Willis

Michael Willis

Willis Law Group

Michael T. Willis has been practicing law for over 20 years. He is admitted in both the New Jersey and Federal District of New Jersey Bars. Mr. Willis attended The Ohio State University and Seton Hall University. He graduated from New York Law School (2001), where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Willis served a...

Phone (201) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Michael Willis.
Meet Richard Miller

Richard Miller

Mandelbaum Barrett

Richard Miller is designated as a “Certified Elder Law Attorney” by the National Elder Law Foundation, an organization accredited by the American Bar Association. Richard concentrates his practice in Elder Law, Guardianships, Planning for Individuals with Special Needs, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Es...

Phone (973) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Richard Miller.
Meet Shawna Brown

Shawna Brown

Mandelbaum Barrett

Shawna A. Brown is an Associate in the Firm’s Elder Law, Trusts & Estates and Special Needs Practice Groups. She focuses her practice on estate administration and litigation, including contested and uncontested probate, administration and accounting proceedings. Prior to joining Mandelbaum Barrett, Shawna was...

Phone (973) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Shawna Brown.
Meet Renee Schwartz

Renee Schwartz

Goldman Schwartz, LLC

Renée Goldman Schwartz was born and raised in Westchester County, NY and is admitted to practice in New York State, the State of Connecticut and the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. She has a B.A. in Psychology from Lehigh University (1988), a Juris Doctor from Widener Law Commonweal...

Phone (914) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Renee Schwartz.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
