Richard Miller is designated as a “Certified Elder Law Attorney” by the National Elder Law Foundation, an organization accredited by the American Bar Association. Richard concentrates his practice in Elder Law, Guardianships, Planning for Individuals with Special Needs, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Estate Administration and Probate Litigation. Richard provides fiduciary services and serves as Executor and Administrator in complex estate matters. Richard serves as guardian for disabled individuals, Trustee for Supplemental Needs Trusts, and as a Mediator for probate litigation matters.

Richard has been selected as a New Jersey Super Lawyer* from 2010-2016. Richard is the recipient of the 2011 Professional Lawyer of the Year by the Passaic County Bar Association and the New Jersey Commission on Professionalism in the Law. Richard is the recipient of the 2015 Distinguished practitioner of the Year for Chancery/Probate by the Passaic County Bar Association.