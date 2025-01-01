Tim is one of fewer than 70 attorneys in Pennsylvania certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

He is the managing attorney of Barna Law, a firm of five attorneys. He focuses his practice on Estate Planning, Trusts, Nursing Home Asset Preservation Planning, and Estate Administration.

Tim regularly speaks to community organizations about Elder Law issues and ways that families can protect assets when a loved one requires nursing-home-level care. Barna Law also offers free workshops, approximately twice a month, where they discuss Nursing Home Asset Preservation Strategies. The workshop is free and follows an educational format, without any requests to attendees to sign up for any services.