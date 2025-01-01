Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Michael C. Rudolph Esq.

Michael C. Rudolph, Esq. P.A.

Michael C. Rudolph Esq.

Michael C. Rudolph, Esq. P.A.

Michael C. Rudolph Esq.

Michael C. Rudolph, Esq. P.A.

At the law office of Michael C. Rudolph, Esq., P.A., in Kinnelon, New Jersey, I help clients of all generations with their estate planning needs. My Elder Law clients include senior citizens and their families who need asset protection, Medicaid planning and Medicaid applications (including Qualified Income Trusts).  I also represent families with adult children and grandchildren who need advice on how to minimize estate and inheritance taxes and asset protection.  In addition, families with young children look to me for guidance in making plans for the financial protection of their children in case of an unforeseen disaster, as well as the proper designation of guardians for minor children.  My clients also include individuals and couples who have no children but who, nevertheless, have planning issues that must be addressed. I am equally comfortable handling the needs of civil union couples. Frequently, the adult children of my senior citizen clients ask me to help them with estate planning to avoid some of the problems their parents have experienced.

I continue to represent individuals and small businesses in selected corporate and real estate transactions. Although I no longer accept new traditional divorce cases, I do represent clients in Medicaid divorces as one of the tools to assist couples who face the potentially devastating financial consequences that can occur when one spouse enters a nursing home, and I draft pre-nuptial agreements for clients who are about to enter into second marriages or who marry for the first time later in life. I have been a lawyer for 50 years and have handled just about every type of case imaginable. My diverse background has given me the experience necessary to represent my clients zealously and efficiently. Combined with the patience to get the job done for my clients, I provide the personal attention clients expect and need. I take the time to understand the goals and concerns of my clients and develop customized solutions designed specifically to accommodate their needs. I respond promptly to all inquiries and typically return phone calls and emails within one business day. When a client calls needs representation in an area of law I do not handle, I usually can make a referral to someone who can help.

Firm Description

As people enter their Golden Years, it is important for them to plan properly for a time when they may not be able to care for themselves and, eventually, when they die. It's not a subject people like to think about, but it is a fact of life that needs to be treated seriously. As a Senior Citizen myself, I understand not only the laws affecting Seniors but the family issues as well.

Elder Law is all about being prepared.  My philosophy can be summed up in six words:  THINK AHEAD. PLAN AHEAD. ACT NOW!  It applies to all aspects of life, especially to estate and asset protection planning.  If you wait for a crisis to happen before taking action, your options can be severely limited. In my firm, we customize plans for our clients to include wills, financial powers of attorney, medical directives and living wills. Where appropriate, we include trust provisions in wills or draft separate revocable or irrevocable living trusts. When a guardianship is necessary, we can handle the court proceedings necessary to achieve the desired result.  And when clients die, we can help with probate and estate administration.

Elder Law planning is estate planning on steroids.  It frequently is done with a view toward asset preservation and Medicaid qualification if the client needs public assistance to finance long term care and protection of the well spouse who is able to remain in the community. THINK AHEAD. PLAN AHEAD. ACT NOW! is especially important for Senior and Super-Senior citizens because of the greater likelihood that a crisis situation will occur and because there is less time for you to put a plan into effect than when you were younger. The Medicaid laws are complicated and confusing, and the Medicaid application process can be intimidating and frustrating. We are experienced in processing those applications and can help to facilitate the process.

On or about October 1, 2018m, I will be moving the primary office to 85 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ 07457 where I will join my partner Robert J. Bloodgood.  The telephone new number now is (973)-208-2900.  Press 4 to bypass the introductory message.  Calls to my existing telephone will be forwarded.  The new email address now is mcr@njelderlaws.com. Messaages to my old email address will be forwarded.  After October 1st, I will still maintain my Kinnelon office as a satellite (154 Boonton Avenue).

For more information visit my website www.michaelrudolph.com.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:30 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

85 Newark-Pompton Turnpike
Riverdale, NJ 07457

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Michael C. Rudolph Esq.

Michael C. Rudolph Esq.

Michael C. Rudolph, Esq. P.A.

At the law office of Michael C. Rudolph, Esq., P.A., in Kinnelon, New Jersey, I help clients of all generations with their estate planning needs. My Elder Law clients include senior citizens and their families who need asset protection, Medicaid planning and Medicaid applications (including Qualified Income Trusts).&nb...

Phone 97320 *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Michael C. Rudolph Esq..
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml