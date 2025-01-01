At the law office of Michael C. Rudolph, Esq., P.A., in Kinnelon, New Jersey, I help clients of all generations with their estate planning needs. My Elder Law clients include senior citizens and their families who need asset protection, Medicaid planning and Medicaid applications (including Qualified Income Trusts). I also represent families with adult children and grandchildren who need advice on how to minimize estate and inheritance taxes and asset protection. In addition, families with young children look to me for guidance in making plans for the financial protection of their children in case of an unforeseen disaster, as well as the proper designation of guardians for minor children. My clients also include individuals and couples who have no children but who, nevertheless, have planning issues that must be addressed. I am equally comfortable handling the needs of civil union couples. Frequently, the adult children of my senior citizen clients ask me to help them with estate planning to avoid some of the problems their parents have experienced.

I continue to represent individuals and small businesses in selected corporate and real estate transactions. Although I no longer accept new traditional divorce cases, I do represent clients in Medicaid divorces as one of the tools to assist couples who face the potentially devastating financial consequences that can occur when one spouse enters a nursing home, and I draft pre-nuptial agreements for clients who are about to enter into second marriages or who marry for the first time later in life. I have been a lawyer for 50 years and have handled just about every type of case imaginable. My diverse background has given me the experience necessary to represent my clients zealously and efficiently. Combined with the patience to get the job done for my clients, I provide the personal attention clients expect and need. I take the time to understand the goals and concerns of my clients and develop customized solutions designed specifically to accommodate their needs. I respond promptly to all inquiries and typically return phone calls and emails within one business day. When a client calls needs representation in an area of law I do not handle, I usually can make a referral to someone who can help.