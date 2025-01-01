Renata A. Mizak
Renata A. Mizak
Renata A. Mizak is a Partner at Schenck Price, where she practices in the Elder & Special Needs Law, Estate and Trust Litigation, and Estate, Gift & Charitable Planning Practice Groups.
Renata has devoted her entire legal career to exclusively practicing in the following areas: Estate & Tax Planning, Estate Administration, Estate and Trust Litigation, Elder Law & Care Planning, Medicaid, Guardianships, Business Succession Planning, Special Needs Law, and Disability Law. Renata is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), a designation that affirms her advanced knowledge in elder law. Renata is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), underscoring her deep commitment to serving individuals and families navigating cognitive decline and aging.
Renata assists individuals in creating customized estate plans – consisting of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and healthcare directives – while minimizing or avoiding estate taxation. She also represents:
- Executors and Administrators managing estates of deceased individuals;
- Trustees overseeing the administration and management of trusts;
- Fiduciaries operating under powers of attorney, healthcare directives, guardianship and conservatorship, in understanding and carrying out their legal and fiduciary obligations;
- Beneficiaries of estates and trusts, seeking to understand and protect their rights and interests;
- Individuals wronged by fiduciaries, needing skilled legal advocacy in contested matters;
- Elderly clients and their families, in establishing long-term care plans with asset preservation;
- Disabled or elderly individuals and their families in navigating the Medicaid application process; and
- Individuals with developmental disabilities or incapacitation, as well as individuals who seek appointment as guardians for such individuals; and serving as Court-appointed to such individuals.
A proud resident of Sussex County, Renata regularly speaks at local seminars, sharing practical insights in a field that evolves constantly. She also gives back to the community through multiple roles: as legal counsel to nonprofit organizations, Ski Club coordinator for her children’s high school, and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Away from her practice, Renata treasures time with her husband and two children.
Firm Description
Schenck Price is a full-service law firm with offices in Northern New Jersey and Manhattan, serving closely held, growing companies. For more than 110 years, Schenck Price has represented commercial businesses, individuals, public institutions and charitable organizations with excellence and integrity. We are proud that, in addition to their excellence and experience as legal practitioners, our attorneys have served in positions of leadership in public institutions, as well as community and charitable organizations.
Founded in 1912 as a two-person law firm in Morristown, Schenck Price has entered its second century of service as a firm of 80+ attorneys, serving virtually all legal needs of businesses and individuals. Our firm’s long history of legal excellence in the areas of health care, education, construction, trust and estate planning, corporate law, real estate, insurance defense, banking and commercial litigation, has expanded as the firm has grown. Our areas of practice also include telecommunications, technology, environmental law, corporate governance, labor and employment law, and family law. Many of our attorneys have been recognized as leaders in their respective practice areas.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
