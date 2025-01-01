Renata A. Mizak is a Partner at Schenck Price, where she practices in the Elder & Special Needs Law, Estate and Trust Litigation, and Estate, Gift & Charitable Planning Practice Groups.

Renata has devoted her entire legal career to exclusively practicing in the following areas: Estate & Tax Planning, Estate Administration, Estate and Trust Litigation, Elder Law & Care Planning, Medicaid, Guardianships, Business Succession Planning, Special Needs Law, and Disability Law. Renata is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), a designation that affirms her advanced knowledge in elder law. Renata is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), underscoring her deep commitment to serving individuals and families navigating cognitive decline and aging.

Renata assists individuals in creating customized estate plans – consisting of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and healthcare directives – while minimizing or avoiding estate taxation. She also represents:

Executors and Administrators managing estates of deceased individuals;

Trustees overseeing the administration and management of trusts;

Fiduciaries operating under powers of attorney, healthcare directives, guardianship and conservatorship, in understanding and carrying out their legal and fiduciary obligations;

Beneficiaries of estates and trusts, seeking to understand and protect their rights and interests;

Individuals wronged by fiduciaries, needing skilled legal advocacy in contested matters;

Elderly clients and their families, in establishing long-term care plans with asset preservation;

Disabled or elderly individuals and their families in navigating the Medicaid application process; and

Individuals with developmental disabilities or incapacitation, as well as individuals who seek appointment as guardians for such individuals; and serving as Court-appointed to such individuals.

A proud resident of Sussex County, Renata regularly speaks at local seminars, sharing practical insights in a field that evolves constantly. She also gives back to the community through multiple roles: as legal counsel to nonprofit organizations, Ski Club coordinator for her children’s high school, and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Away from her practice, Renata treasures time with her husband and two children.