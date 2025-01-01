Search Articles

Renata A. Mizak is a Partner at Schenck Price, where she practices in the Elder & Special Needs Law, Estate and Trust Litigation, and Estate, Gift & Charitable Planning Practice Groups. 

Renata has devoted her entire legal career to exclusively practicing in the following areas: Estate & Tax Planning, Estate Administration, Estate and Trust Litigation, Elder Law & Care Planning, Medicaid, Guardianships, Business Succession Planning, Special Needs Law, and Disability Law. Renata is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), a designation that affirms her advanced knowledge in elder law. Renata is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), underscoring her deep commitment to serving individuals and families navigating cognitive decline and aging.  

Renata assists individuals in creating customized estate plans – consisting of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and healthcare directives – while minimizing or avoiding estate taxation. She also represents: 

  • Executors and Administrators managing estates of deceased individuals; 
  • Trustees overseeing the administration and management of trusts; 
  • Fiduciaries operating under powers of attorney, healthcare directives, guardianship and conservatorship, in understanding and carrying out their legal and fiduciary obligations;
  • Beneficiaries of estates and trusts, seeking to understand and protect their rights and interests; 
  • Individuals wronged by fiduciaries, needing skilled legal advocacy in contested matters; 
  • Elderly clients and their families, in establishing long-term care plans with asset preservation; 
  • Disabled or elderly individuals and their families in navigating the Medicaid application process; and 
  • Individuals with developmental disabilities or incapacitation, as well as individuals who seek appointment as guardians for such individuals; and serving as Court-appointed to such individuals. 

A proud resident of Sussex County, Renata regularly speaks at local seminars, sharing practical insights in a field that evolves constantly. She also gives back to the community through multiple roles: as legal counsel to nonprofit organizations, Ski Club coordinator for her children’s high school, and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Away from her practice, Renata treasures time with her husband and two children. 

Schenck Price is a full-service law firm with offices in Northern New Jersey and Manhattan, serving closely held, growing companies. For more than 110 years, Schenck Price has represented commercial businesses, individuals, public institutions and charitable organizations with excellence and integrity. We are proud that, in addition to their excellence and experience as legal practitioners, our attorneys have served in positions of leadership in public institutions, as well as community and charitable organizations.

Founded in 1912 as a two-person law firm in Morristown, Schenck Price has entered its second century of service as a firm of 80+ attorneys, serving virtually all legal needs of businesses and individuals. Our firm’s long history of legal excellence in the areas of health care, education, construction, trust and estate planning, corporate law, real estate, insurance defense, banking and commercial litigation, has expanded as the firm has grown. Our areas of practice also include telecommunications, technology, environmental law, corporate governance, labor and employment law, and family law. Many of our attorneys have been recognized as leaders in their respective practice areas.

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

220 Park Avenue
Florham Park, NJ 07932

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

