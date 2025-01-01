Firm Description

If you have a loved one with a special need, you know how important it is to protect their rights and plan for their future. At Mandelbaum Barrett, our compassionate and experienced attorneys provide a wide variety of legal services intended to help your family navigate the legal system and maximize the rights and benefits available to individuals with special needs.

Our Special Needs Department Offers A Full Range Of Legal Services For Individuals With Special Needs And Their Families, Including: