Shawna Brown
Mandelbaum Barrett
Shawna Brown
Mandelbaum Barrett
Shawna A. Brown is an Associate in the Firm’s Elder Law, Trusts & Estates and Special Needs Practice Groups. She focuses her practice on estate administration and litigation, including contested and uncontested probate, administration and accounting proceedings. Prior to joining Mandelbaum Barrett, Shawna was an associate at a New York City law firm where she counseled the Public Administrator of New York County in connection with estate administration.
Firm Description
If you have a loved one with a special need, you know how important it is to protect their rights and plan for their future. At Mandelbaum Barrett, our compassionate and experienced attorneys provide a wide variety of legal services intended to help your family navigate the legal system and maximize the rights and benefits available to individuals with special needs.
Our Special Needs Department Offers A Full Range Of Legal Services For Individuals With Special Needs And Their Families, Including:
- Special Education & Student Discipline
- Special Needs Trusts
- Estate Planning
- Guardianships
- Disability Benefits
- Elder Law
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
3 Becker Farm Rd.
Suite 105
Roseland, NJ 07068
On the web
Shawna Brown
Mandelbaum Barrett
Shawna A. Brown is an Associate in the Firm’s Elder Law, Trusts & Estates and Special Needs Practice Groups. She focuses her practice on estate administration and litigation, including contested and uncontested probate, administration and accounting proceedings. Prior to joining Mandelbaum Barrett, Shawna was...