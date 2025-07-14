Search Articles

How a Proposed Medicare Part E Could Benefit Americans

  • House Democrats have reintroduced the Choose Medicare Act, which seeks to establish a Medicare Part E, a public-option version of Medicare available to individuals and employers.
  • Part E would operate through existing Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, allowing subsidies to be applied to premiums. It would be fully premium-funded and designed to compete with private insurers.
  • Part E plan coverage would include essential health benefits and traditional Medicare services. It would also ban discrimination based on preexisting conditions and offer affordability features such as out-of-pocket caps and negotiated drug prices.
  • The Choose Medicare Act aims to fill coverage gaps, lower private insurance premiums through competition, and help families with subsidies, out-of-pocket caps, and lower drug prices.
  • The bill awaits committee review in the Senate and is viewed by progressive Democrats as a step toward broader health care reforms.

In June 2025, House Democrats Jimmy Gomez (CA) and Don Beyer (VA) reintroduced the Choose Medicare Act, with Senators Jeff Merkley (OR) and Chris Murphy (CT) sponsoring its Senate companion. The bill would establish a Medicare Part E: a public-option version of Medicare that would be available to all individuals and employers as an alternative to private insurance. Currently, one must meet certain age or need requirements to be eligible for Medicare.

If passed, Medicare Part E would operate through existing state and federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, allowing users to apply ACA subsidies toward its premiums. Employers of any size could voluntarily offer Part E to their workforce, just as they now offer private health insurance plans. The bill is fully premium-funded — no extra taxes required — and seeks to compete directly with private insurers.

Coverage and Consumer Protections

Part E Medicare plans would include the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the ACA, all services covered under traditional Medicare. The Part E proposal would ban discrimination based on preexisting conditions. It would also offer affordability features, such as caps on out-of-pocket costs, Medicare-level-negotiated drug prices, and protection from surprise medical bills.

How the Choose Medicare Act Would Help

If passed, the Choose Medicare Act would fill coverage gaps with a public plan option and lower private insurance premiums through increased competition. It would seek to help struggling families through subsidized premiums, out-of-pocket caps, and lower drug prices. In addition, the bill would extend protections across individual and employer markets.

“Every American should be able to access affordable, quality health care,” Rep. Beyer said in a news release. “Our bill would give all Americans access to Medicare.” The proposal is in keeping with Democrats’ long-running push toward universal health care coverage.

What Happens Next?

A dozen members of Congress are co-sponsors of the bill, which also has had long-standing support from several nonprofit organizations, including the Center for Medicare Advocacy and Families USA. In 2024, the Urban Institute released a report outlining in part the potential for a Medicare Part E plan option to reduce annual health care spending over time.

The companion Senate version has been introduced and awaits committee review. If passed, the Choose Medicare Act would follow standard legislative channels before becoming law. Progressive Democrats view it as a springboard toward broader health care reforms, such as ‘Medicare for All’ proposals.

For now, however, Part E stands as a pragmatic first step. Voters interested in seeing the Choose Medicare Act become law can contact their senators and representatives to express their support.

Learn More About Medicare

For additional reading about Medicare, check out the following articles:


Created date: 07/14/2025

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

