How a Proposed Medicare Part E Could Benefit Americans

Takeaways

House Democrats have reintroduced the Choose Medicare Act, which seeks to establish a Medicare Part E, a public-option version of Medicare available to individuals and employers.

Part E would operate through existing Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, allowing subsidies to be applied to premiums. It would be fully premium-funded and designed to compete with private insurers.

Part E plan coverage would include essential health benefits and traditional Medicare services. It would also ban discrimination based on preexisting conditions and offer affordability features such as out-of-pocket caps and negotiated drug prices.

The Choose Medicare Act aims to fill coverage gaps, lower private insurance premiums through competition, and help families with subsidies, out-of-pocket caps, and lower drug prices.

The bill awaits committee review in the Senate and is viewed by progressive Democrats as a step toward broader health care reforms.

In June 2025, House Democrats Jimmy Gomez (CA) and Don Beyer (VA) reintroduced the Choose Medicare Act, with Senators Jeff Merkley (OR) and Chris Murphy (CT) sponsoring its Senate companion. The bill would establish a Medicare Part E: a public-option version of Medicare that would be available to all individuals and employers as an alternative to private insurance. Currently, one must meet certain age or need requirements to be eligible for Medicare.

If passed, Medicare Part E would operate through existing state and federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, allowing users to apply ACA subsidies toward its premiums. Employers of any size could voluntarily offer Part E to their workforce, just as they now offer private health insurance plans. The bill is fully premium-funded — no extra taxes required — and seeks to compete directly with private insurers.

Coverage and Consumer Protections

Part E Medicare plans would include the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the ACA, all services covered under traditional Medicare. The Part E proposal would ban discrimination based on preexisting conditions. It would also offer affordability features, such as caps on out-of-pocket costs, Medicare-level-negotiated drug prices, and protection from surprise medical bills.

How the Choose Medicare Act Would Help

If passed, the Choose Medicare Act would fill coverage gaps with a public plan option and lower private insurance premiums through increased competition. It would seek to help struggling families through subsidized premiums, out-of-pocket caps, and lower drug prices. In addition, the bill would extend protections across individual and employer markets.