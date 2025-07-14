How a Proposed Medicare Part E Could Benefit Americans

Entering and Leaving Medicare Advantage Plans
In June 2025, House Democrats Jimmy Gomez (CA) and Don Beyer (VA) reintroduced the Choose Medicare Act, with Senators Jeff Merkley (OR) and Chris Murphy (CT) sponsoring its Senate companion. The bill would establish a Medicare Part E: a public-option version of Medicare that would be available to all individuals and employers as an alternative to private insurance. Currently, one must meet certain age or need requirements to be eligible for Medicare.
If passed, Medicare Part E would operate through existing state and federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, allowing users to apply ACA subsidies toward its premiums. Employers of any size could voluntarily offer Part E to their workforce, just as they now offer private health insurance plans. The bill is fully premium-funded — no extra taxes required — and seeks to compete directly with private insurers.
Part E Medicare plans would include the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the ACA, all services covered under traditional Medicare. The Part E proposal would ban discrimination based on preexisting conditions. It would also offer affordability features, such as caps on out-of-pocket costs, Medicare-level-negotiated drug prices, and protection from surprise medical bills.
If passed, the Choose Medicare Act would fill coverage gaps with a public plan option and lower private insurance premiums through increased competition. It would seek to help struggling families through subsidized premiums, out-of-pocket caps, and lower drug prices. In addition, the bill would extend protections across individual and employer markets.
“Every American should be able to access affordable, quality health care,” Rep. Beyer said in a news release. “Our bill would give all Americans access to Medicare.” The proposal is in keeping with Democrats’ long-running push toward universal health care coverage.
A dozen members of Congress are co-sponsors of the bill, which also has had long-standing support from several nonprofit organizations, including the Center for Medicare Advocacy and Families USA. In 2024, the Urban Institute released a report outlining in part the potential for a Medicare Part E plan option to reduce annual health care spending over time.
The companion Senate version has been introduced and awaits committee review. If passed, the Choose Medicare Act would follow standard legislative channels before becoming law. Progressive Democrats view it as a springboard toward broader health care reforms, such as ‘Medicare for All’ proposals.
For now, however, Part E stands as a pragmatic first step. Voters interested in seeing the Choose Medicare Act become law can contact their senators and representatives to express their support.
